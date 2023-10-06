2023 Bluegrass & Chili Festival report

Appalachian Road Show at the 2023 Bluegrass & Chill Festival – photos © Pamm Tucker

What is more American than hotdogs and fireworks on the 4th of July? Bluegrass & Chili! For 43 years, the Bluegrass & Chili Festival has offered a showcase of talent in Wagoner, OK. This year was no different, as you couldn’t tell which headliner was the headliner. Dell Davis, as always, coordinates a festival that is packed with talent, a two day event where a gate charge is unheard of. When you see “No Cover,” you might expect to see only up and coming acts on stage, but that’s not the way things work when Dell is in charge.

I spent two days in the dueling heat/wind combination in downtown Wagoner. In a small town such as this, Main Street is only four blocks long, but it was packed with three stages, with vendors lining both sides of the street selling their wares. There was a car show, a quilt show, an antique tractor show, a Mid-America Regional Chili cookoff, and stages to catch the aura of music at every intersection. The atmosphere was perfect as I set up my lawn chair on the west side of the stage to catch some shade (this was no help as the Oklahoma sun was rising on Saturday). This was a down home welcome that I felt.

Friday night’s festivities were a grand slam. The following performed on Friday at the 43rd Annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival.

Festival Stage

Heartland Express

Edgar Loudermilk Band

The Cleverlys

Appalachian Road Show

Wagoner Switch Stage

The Hi-fi Hillbillies

Acoustic Freight Train

Just gotta Dance

Community Stage

Bazemore Bluegrass Band

The Smith Brothers

The Justin Smith Band

The quiet town of Wagoner was buzzing again on Saturday morning. Early a.m. brought the local fire departments and surrounding communities to a firefighter combat challenge. Saturday’s line-up was one to top it all, with the following performances:

Festival Stage

Bazemore Bluegrass Band

Springstreet

Roving Gambler Band

Grass Mountain Trailhead

Edgar Loudermilk Band

Breaking Grass

The Malpass Brothers

Russell Moore & IIIrd Time Out

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Community Stage

Victory Road

Junior Showcase

Steel Pony

Pearlgrace & Company

Grass Mountain Trailhead

Rewind

TC Love

Wagoner Switch Stage

Amundson Family

Austin Dixon

Roving Gambler Band

Springstreet

Pearlgrace & Company

Heartland Express

Edgar Loudermilk Band

Breaking Grass

Paul Holt Band

Davis did an excellent job of keeping this festival to its roots in bluegrass music. The layout of the festivities were excellent; sounds from other stages were not heard through careful placement, and this kept your attention focused on the stage you were attending.

If you are a true bluegrass fan, you need to make this free event one of your stops in the coming years.