2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominees announced

This week saw the announcement of the 22nd annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards nominees, which found a number of bluegrass artists receiving nods outside the bluegrass category, which is newly-added this year. These nominations are chosen by the staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com, and several members of the media.

First of all, the all-important, first ever category of Bluegrass Artist of the Year. And the nominees are:

Appalachian Road Show

Chosen Road

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Donna Ulisse

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Marty Raybon & Full Circle

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Southern Raised

Steve Thomas & the Time Machine

Outside of this list, Chosen Road was also nominated for Breakout Artist, Becky Isaacs Bowman is nominated for Special Event Project for her Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times album, The Isaacs for Southern Roots Single for Give Him What You Got, Ben Isaacs for Producer, High Road for Female Group, and Becky Isaacs Bowman for Female Vocalist.

Winners are chosen by fan vote online, and will be announced on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon, Tennessee at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the awards show will be available soon.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!