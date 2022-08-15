2022 winners at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax

The 86th annual running of the Old Fiddler Convention in Galax, VA has successfully been concluded, with the winners announced and the ribbons distributed. By now all the campers have filed out of Felts Park and weary convention goers are back to real life after a week of fun and music in Galax.

Here are this year’s winners:

Old Time Fiddle

Asa Nelson – Zionville, NC Anneli Burnett – Boone, NC Jesse Maw – Independence, VA Anissa Burnett – Boone, NC Erynn Marshall – Hillsville, VA Andrew Small – Floyd, VA Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE Richard Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC Brian Grimm – Independence, VA Matt Kirwin – Rocky Mount, VA

Dobro

N.R. Taylor – Wytheville, VA Kyser George – Mt. Airy, NC Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC Luke Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Maggie Anderson – Woodlawn, VA Keith Aiken – Henderson, NC Pammy Lassiter – West End, NC Allen Surface – Floyd, VA Roy Bourne – Clemmons, NC Eric Handy – Christiansburg, VA

Mandolin

Brian Muller – Christiansburg, VA Ralph McGee – King, NC Blake Collins – Bristol, TN Vincent Bullins – Lawsonville, NC D.J. Roller – Richmond, VA Lucy Lindbom – Bloomingdale, GA Liz Maness – Fincastle, VA Conner Lambert – Statesville, NC Todd Hiatt – State Road, NC Jacob Sheffield – Elm City, NC

Bluegrass Fiddle

Cody Bauer – Knoxville, TN Daniel Greeson – Jamestown, NC Ruth Shumway – West Jefferson, NC Stephen Fraleigh – Raleigh, NC Glen Alexander – Charlotte, NC Jim Graddick – Blythewood, SC Ella Thomas – West Columbia, SC John Hoffman – Thomasville, NC Marina Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Danny Knicely – Taylorsville, VA

Dulcimer

Kendra Ward – Bidwell, OH Sharon Boyd – Colonial Heights, VA Diane Parker – Galax, VA Damian Muller – Richmond, VA Dick Lamb – Keezletown, VA Gail Webber – Greensboro, NC John Renwick – Charlotte, NC Sherri Hill – Martinsville, VA Tim Owen – Cascade, VA Tim Thorton – Shawsville, VA

Bluegrass Banjo

Andy Lowe – Apex, NC Ettore Buzzini – Moorseville, NC Lee Dunbar – Eagle Rock, VA Ethan Handy – Christiansburg, VA Trevor Holder – Salem, VA Steve Lewis – Jefferson, NC Clay Lillard – Cascade, VA Travis Watts – Mt. Airy, NC Jacob Moretz – Jefferson, NC Timothy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Clawhammer Banjo

Jared Boyd – Galax, VA Trish Fore – Galax, VA Marsha Todd – Mt. Airy, NC Logan Thompson – Glade Springs, VA Ben Hill – Winston-Salem, NC Tim Bing – Huntington, WV Kelley Breiding – Crumpler, NC Peco Watson – Galax, VA Nancy Sluys – Westfield, NC Garrett Wyatt – Independence, VA

Autoharp

Ronnie Burroughs – Keysville, VA Penny Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA Lois Shumaker – Olin, NC Mason Winfree – Hillsville, VA Sidney Hollandsworth – Christiansburg, VA Elizabeth Merkhofer – Washington, DC Virgil Adams – Galax, VA Keith Brintzenhoff – Kutztwon, PA Stan Massie – Wytheville, VA Danna Underwood – Ivanhoe, VA

Guitar

Chad Harrison – Claudeville, VA Libby Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Jack Hinshelwood – Abingdon, VA Steve Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA Devin Jones – King George, VA Denny Alley – Lawsonville, NC Dewey Peters – Roanoke, VA Chase Killough – Charlotte, NC Cody McGrady – Galax, VA Casey Lewis – Rocky Gap, VA

Folk Song

Karlie Keepfer – Sparta, NC Ashley Watkins – Floyd, VA Megan White – Greensboro, NC Maggie Blankenship – Stuart, VA Briana Dunbar – Eagle Rock, VA Maggie Chipwood – Hardy, VA Tommy Nichols – Mt. Airy, NC Jamie Collins – Bristol, TN Chloe Mylet – Winston-Salem, NC Maggie Whitson – Johnson City, TN

Dance

Kenny Monahan – Ivanhoe, VA Gina Dilg – Radford, VA Susan Blankenship – Stuart, VA Barbara Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC Brett Morris – Galax, VA Laura Sumner – Galax, VA Glenn Wimmer – Rocky Mount, VA Mitchell Robinson – Galax, VA Marty Todd – Mt. Airy, NC Stacy Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA

Bluegrass Bands

The Purple Headed Cobras – Apex, NC The Hungry Mothers – Salem, VA Coyote Ugly – Kingsport, TN The Jakes From State Farm – Stoneville, NC Harrison Ridge – Woodlawn, VA We Are DNA – Johnson City, TN New River Line – Woodlawn, VA Outlaw Bluegrass Band – Statesville, NC Carriage Road – Floyd, VA Bull Run – Elm City, NC The County Fools – Greensboro, NC Autumn Harvest – Mt. Airy, NC Blue Tradition – Christiansburg, VA Headin’ Home – Bloomingdale, GA Carolina Ridgeline – Roaring Gap, NC

Old Time Bands

Twin Creeks String Band – Galax, VA The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee – Floyd, VA Whoopin’ Holler String Band – Marlington, WV Slate Mountain Ramblers – Mt. Airy, NC The New Critter Connection – Elk Creek, VA Grayson Mountain Ramblers – Mouth of Wilson, VA The Cabin Creek Boys – Independence, VA Karlee Keepfer And Smokey Holler – Sparta, NC Souther Pride – Hillsville, VA The Hooligans – Galax, VA The Surry Couty Bobcasters – Mt. Airy, NC Hard Step – Elk Creek, VA The Wildcats – Galax, VA The Torchdroppers – Topsail Beach, NC Mudhole Control – Marlington, WV

Best All Around Performer – Jared Boyd – Galax, VA – Clawhammer Banjo

Youth Old Time Fiddle

Maxwell Brown – Wilmigton, DE Sam Wilkerson, Low Gap, NC Josephine Walker – Todd, NC Slyvie Davis – Leicester, NC Hunter Hiatt – State Road, NC

Youth Bluegrass Fiddle

Charlie Tolbert – Purlar, NC Lake Carver – Mocksville, NC Mallie York – Cana, VA Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA Malachi Ellenburg – Liberty, SC

Youth Mandolin

Alyssa White – Easley, SC Leo Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Blane Young – Roanoke, VA Jace Roberts – Independence, VA Janaya Collins – Wilkesboro, NC

Youth Clawhammer Banjo

Bayla Davis – Leiscester, NC Margo MacSweeney – Floyd, VA Logan Thompson – Glade Springs, VA Wren Hello – Floyd, VA Kyrie Sexton – Galax, VA

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

Ayden Chappell – Pumpkintown, SC Elijah Ellenburg – Liberty, SC Berkley Stewart – Saltville, VA Levi Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Remington Davis – Rocky Mount, VA

Youth Guitar

Ettore Buzzini – Moorseville, NC Croft Wilson – Yulee, FL Lucas Nichols – Charlestown, WV Graydon Shepherd – West Jefferson, NC Hudson Mikeal – Jefferson, NC

Youth Bands

Southbound 77 – Moorseville, NC Denim And Plaid – Saltville, VA The Brothers Five – Bloomingdale, GA Jam Busters – Evanston, IL Pico Road – Buchanan, VA

Youth Folk Song

Ella Grim – Elk Creek, VA Jasie Slaughter – Willis, VA Ida Buzzini – Moorseville, NC Gracie Terry – Bahama, NC Tucker Conner – Fleetwood, NC

Youth Dance

Chloe Grim – Elk Creek, VA Jaycie Pemberton – Galax, VA Silas Henry – Ferrum, VA Isaiah Imperiale – Thomasville, NC Karmin Routh – Chilhowie, VA

Don Wilson Memorial Pickin’ and Grinnin’ Award – Silas Wilkerson – Low Gap, NC

Congratulations and well done all!