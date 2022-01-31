2022 SPBGMA Band Contest and Awards results

Posted on by John Lawless

The 2022 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards are being announced tonight in Nashville. Our correspondent on the scene, Nick Newlon, is sharing the results as they come in, so if you keeping refreshing or returning to this page, you can see the winners in real time.

First up, the winners of the International Banjo Championship.

  1. Retro 78
  2. The Baker Family
  3. Sylamore Special
  4. The Waddington Brothers
  5. Kentucky Just Us
  6. Joshua Kemble & Ranger Alliance
  7. Barefoot Nellie and Co
  8. Echo Valley
  9. Bonnie Bevins & Carolina Drive
  10. Heading Home Bluegrass
  11. Red Mountain Boys
  12. Angel Chantel

Congratulations and well done all!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today