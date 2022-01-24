2022 SPBGMA Awards nominees and Nashville convention

The big Nashville convention of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) is back this year, after having been cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID restrictions in place at the time. It will be held this Thursday through Sunday (January 27-30) at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville.

This, of course, includes their 47th annual Bluegrass Music Awards on Sunday evening. As it happens, 2022 is the first year in quite some time when the awards ceremony did not coincide with the Super Bowl, so attendance should be much higher in the hotel ballroom this year.

The Nashville convention is really two events in one. Many people attend in order to enjoy the stage shows over four days at the Sheraton, while others come simply to jam and hang out in the hotel lobby and in the rooms. There are many showcase rooms in the evenings with live music, plus a free songwriters’ workshop led by Johnny Williams, featuring input from Larry Cordle, Milan Miller, and Jeanette Williams, and a free Wernick Method jam workshop taught by Gordon Nelson.

And then there is the 24th annual SPBGMA Banjo Workshop, a separately ticketed event at the hotel led by Jack Hatfield, on Sunday, January 30. Jack will teach a beginner/intermediate session from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., followed by an intermediate/advanced session with Gary Davis from 10:30-noon. After a lunch break, Mike Munford will lead a banjo set up session from 1:00-2:00 p.m., which leads into an intermediate/advanced playing session with Mike from 2:00-3:30. The workshop concludes with an all hands plus the faculty jam from 3:30-4:00.

Registration is $50 for either the morning or afternoon sessions, or $90 for both. Registration info can be found online.

SPBGMA has also announced the nominees for the 2022 Bluegrass Music Awards.

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year

Norman Adams

Milton Harkey

D.A. Callaway

Ernie Evans

Calvin Mickey

Vic Adams

Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year

WDVX Knoxville, TN

WSM AM Nashville, TN

SiriusXM 62

WFPK FM Louisville, KY

WBRF FM Galax, VA

WPAQ AM Mt Airy, NC

Bluegrass DJ of the Year

Buddy Michaels WLHC

Michelle Lee WOBL

Kyle Cantrell SiriusXM

Chris Jones SiriusXM

Tim Frye WPAQ

Ned Luberecki SiriusXM

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year

Donna Ulisse

Daryl Mosley

Larry Cordle

Chris Jones

Irene Kelley

Johnny Williams

Bluegrass Album of the Year

Take Me Back – Carolina Blue

Time For Love – Donna Ulisse

Chicago Barn Dance – Special Consensus

4.0 – The Farm Hands

The Secret of Life – Daryl Mosley

Load The Wagon – Junior Sisk

Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Mickey Harris

Mike Bub

Reese Combs

Zak McLamb

Terry Smith

Scott Burgess

Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year

Rob Ickes

Josh Swift

Jerry Douglas

Tim Graves

Fred Travers

Brent Burke

Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year

Josh Williams

David Parmley

Jake Workman

Johnny Williams

Keith Tew

Larry Sparks

Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year

Wayne Benson

Larry Stephenson

Alan Bibey

David Davis

Ronnie McCoury

Danny Roberts

Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year

Sammy Shelor

Kristin Scott Benson

Rob McCoury

Greg Cahill

Aaron McDaris

Gena Britt

Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Hunter Berry

Michael Cleveland

Jason Carter

Steve Day

Kimberly Marrs

Mary Rachel Norris

Bluegrass Female Vocalist of the Year

Irene Kelley

Donna Ulisse

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Lorraine Jordan

Jeanette Williams

Bluegrass Male Vocalist of the Year

Russell Moore

Larry Stephenson

David Parmley

Danny Paisley

Josh Williams

Dave Adkins

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

King James Boys

Remington Ride

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Carolina Blue

Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year

The Kody Norris Show

The Farm Hands

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Grascals

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Alan Biby & Grasstowne

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Grascals

The Farm Hands

Bluegrass Band of the Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

The Farm Hands

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Carolina Blue

Bluegrass Entertainer of the Year

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Rhonda Vincent

The Farm Hands

Kody Norris

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Grascals

Bluegrass Song of the Year

Just Load The Wagon – Junior Sisk

Sailor’s Regret – Larry Cordle

Hitchhiking To California – Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Circle of Wood – The Farm Hands

Love Bug – The Kody Norris Show

Banjo Player’s Blues – High Fidelity

Best of luck to all the nominees!

Further details regarding featured performers, room reservations, and anything else SPBGMA Nashville related, can be found online. We are told that rooms at the Sheraton Music City Hotel are still available.