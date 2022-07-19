2022 Sparta-Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention results

Coyote Ugly, First Place Bluegrass Band at Sparta 2022 – photo by G Nicholas Hancock
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual fiddlers convention this past weekend in Sparta, North Carolina for the 26th time. The two-day event began on Friday evening, July 15, and continued on Saturday, July 16, with almost 12 hours of music competition, entertainment, and jamming. Competitors came from North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington state, and Oregon. Held at the Higgins Fairgrounds in northwestern North Carolina, attendees included guests from Canada, Germany, and New Zealand.
The fire department’s Facebook page on the convention states, “The woods around here are full of string musicians who love the longstanding tradition of fiddlers’ conventions in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Proceeds from the convention benefit the Sparta-Alleghany Volunteer Fire Department and future improvements at the nonprofit fairgrounds.”
Tommy Calhoun, Sparta-Alleghany Fire Department member and board member, shared, “We thought we had a good convention since we hadn’t had it for two years due to COVID. It is the primary fund raiser for our fire department.”
Longtime North Carolina bluegrass musician and photographer, Nick Hancock, was present and captured photographs of the event.
“It is my favorite fiddlers’ convention in North Carolina. The fire department staff and other organizers go of out of their way to accommodate you. It has a real family-type feel.
They use musicians for judges so they know what they are looking at and listening to. The competition is varied with individual entries mixed in with the band competition. Everyone enters in no particular order. It provides variety for the listeners and is so entertaining. There was real good jamming going on in the camping area.”
Mandolinist, Connor Lambert, agreed. “It is the best one of them all (fiddlers conventions) as far as I am concerned.”
“Sparta is the best hands down!” Big T Lassiter echoed.
The top 15 bluegrass bands and top 5 old-time bands were selected for a play-off on Saturday evening following the presentation of the youth awards.
Winners for the event were:
Bluegrass Band
Coyote Ugly from Kingsport, TN
Outlaw Bluegrass from Troutman
New River Line from Woodlawn, VA
Paula Dellenback & Fox River from Ararat, VA
Fairfield Bluegrass from Mocksville, NC
Old-Time Band
Slate Mountain Ramblers from Mt. Airy, NC
Stratford String Band from Sparta, NC
New Critter Connection from Damascus, VA
Cabin Creek Boys from Independence, VA
Fly Birds from Winchester, VA
Bluegrass Fiddle
Alec McCallister
John Hofmann
Cheyenne Grantham
Crystal Shipley
Wayne Erbsen
Old-Time Fiddle
Chris Testerman
Lucas Pasley
Anissa Burnet
Brian Grim
Richard Bowman
Bluegrass Banjo
Ayden Young
Danny Bowers
Evan McRoberts
Ronny Harrison
Frankie Key
Old-Time Banjo
Jared Boyd
Marsha Todd
Trish Fore
Cody Jackson
Chris Johnson
Mandolin
Todd Hiatt
Connor Lambert
Adam McPeak
Molly Yates
Chris Martin
Guitar
Jack Hinshelwood
Cody McGrady
Steve Kilby
Tommy Chandler
Guy Ferguson
Dobro
Charlie Milliron
Keith Aiken
John Powell
Robert Ellis
Danny Hargis
Bass
Sadie Yates
Sophia Burnett
Barbara Bowman
Stacy Boyd
John Farris
Dulcimer
John Renwick
Lois Hornbostel
Fred Meyer
Diane Parker
Dick Lamb
Autoharp
Penny Kilby
Vickie Boyd
Virgil Adams
Nellie Zuhlke
Harmonica
Rex Horton
Wayne Childress
Bobby Fields
Vocal
Anneli Burnett
Shooter Brown
Dennis Joines
Ella Grim
Maggie Valces-Chitwood
Vocal duet
Anissa & Anneli Burnett
Molly & Sadie Yates
Chris Testerman & Wes Clifton
John & Lynne Powell
Payton & Taylor Brown
Bluegrass Fiddle/Banjo Duet
Richard Bowman & Marsha Todd
Peden Williams & Alec McCallister
Travis Branch & John Hofmann
Ted Nixon & Guy Ferguson
Old-Time Fiddle/Banjo Duet
Debbie Yates & Brian Grim
Chris Johnson & Lucas Pasley
Cheyenne & Wyatt Grantham
Mecca & Adam Lowe
Bayla & Sylvie Davis
Senior Dance
Marsha Todd
Barbara Bowman
Cherie Compton
Justin Clayton
Anneli Burnett
Junior Dance
Levi Head
Sam Wilkerson
Candace Noah
Ella Grim
Gracie Terry
Junior Fiddle
Alexander Ferranti
Hunter Hiatt
Sylvie Davis
Sam Wilkerson
Benjamin Ferranti
Junior Banjo
Wyatt Grantham
Bayla Davis
Candace Noah
Jo Wilkerson
Paxton Ashe
Junior Mandolin
Blane Young
Cort Workman
Luke McCallister
Highland Hollifield
Junior Guitar
Gavin Woodruff
Graydon Shepherd
Pierce Workman
Judah Davis
Ethan Wagoner
Junior Bass
Navaeh Coffey
Jett Brooks
MC Dale Morris, concluded, “I’ve been attending the convention since it started back in 1995. I’ve played in the contests a few years, and later was a judge there before becoming one of the stage MCs. The convention is a well-run event that retains its small town friendly atmosphere that is appreciated by the musicians and fans alike. My hat is off to the Sparta-Alleghany Fire Department for their dedication and hard work. We hope to see folks next July 21-22 in Sparta, North Carolina.”