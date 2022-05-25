2022 Norwalk Music Fest cancelled for health reasons

Skip to content
Kurt and Jo Hickman, promoters of the annual
Norwalk Music Fest in Norwalk, OH, have regrettably announced the cancellation of their 2022 event. The July festival is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, and functions as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
In a note to supporters they shared this news:
Unfortunately, we have a medical issue within our family that doesn’t allow us to go forward with the festival.
In addition, we realize the cost of attending and participating in an event is expensive for families at this time. While we have done some great things in the past for the Alzheimer’s Association, we are cognizant of the fact that asking for additional dollars from our patients would prove difficult. We sincerely appreciate the thousands of dollars our attendees have donated in the past – your hearts have been very generous and we are extremely grateful.
Cancellation of the festival was by no means an easy decision and we apologize for any inconvenience. For those who have purchased tickets, you’ll receive a full refund.
No further details have been announced at this time.
