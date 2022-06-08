2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention results

Posted on by John Curtis Goad

Hundreds of musicians and traditional music lovers turned out for the 50th Annual Mt. Airy Fiddlers Convention, held this past week at Veterans Memorial Park in Mt. Airy, NC. The campground was full and crowds packed the field in front of the contest stage in a return to near-normalcy after COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and caused it to be held at a smaller scale last year. 

In addition to the regular instrument, vocal, and band competitions held on Friday and Saturday, and the workshops during the week, this year’s convention included an additional concert on Thursday night. The featured group was the Junior Sisk Band, featuring guest fiddler (and former Ramblers Choice member) Billy Hawks. Sisk was an excellent choice for this hopefully new tradition, as his music easily melds the bluegrass and old time styles honored each year at Mt. Airy. 

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 individual and band competitions. Winners in each contest are listed below.

Adult Guitar

  1. Chad Harrison – Claudeville, VA
  2. Cody McGrady – Woodlawn, VA
  3. Tommy Chandler – Mocksville, NC
  4. Steve Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA
  5. Scott Patrick – Christianburg, VA

 Adult Bass

  1. Barbara Bowman – Mount Airy, NC
  2. Steve Blake
  3. Nick McMillian
  4. Michael Plumley
  5. Patricia Finten – Linville, VA

 Adult Dobro

  1. Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC
  2. Donnie Scott – Mount Airy, NC
  3. Keith Aiken – Henderson, NC
  4. Pammy Lasiter – West End, NC
  5. Jimmy Ball

 Adult Mandolin

  1. Alex Meridith – Chapel Hill, NC
  2. Gunman Sawyer
  3. Ralph McGee – King, NC
  4. Tom Mindte
  5. Todd Hiatt – State Road, NC

 Adult Autoharp

  1. Penny Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA

 Adult Dulcimer

  1. Ehukal Teves – Bryson City, NC
  2. Phyllis Gaskins – Bridgewater, VA
  3. Gail Weber
  4. Lois Hornboster – Bryson City, NC
  5. Tim Owen

Adult Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. Waverly Leonard
  2. John Hoffman – Thomasville, NC
  3. Martin Alessandra
  4. Amanda Harrell – Durham, NC
  5. Wayne Erbsen – Elk Creek, NC

 Adult Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Ettote Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
  2. Trever Holder – Salem, VA
  3. Hersie McMillian
  4. Ronnie Harrison – Woodlawn, VA
  5. Marty Haynes – Mount Airy, NC

 Adult Old Time Fiddle

  1. Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC
  2. Andrew Small – Floyd, VA
  3. Nate Leath – Bethlehem, NC
  4. Richard Bowman – Mount Airy, NC
  5. Amy Alvey – Madison, TN

 Adult Old Time Banjo

  1. Marsha Todd – Mount Airy, NC
  2. Jared Boyd
  3. Nancy Sluys – Westfield, NC
  4. Trish Fore – Galax, VA
  5. Brett Morris – Galax, VA

 Adult Folk Song

  1. Tommy Nichols – Mount Airy, NC
  2. Evie Ladin – Oakland, CA
  3. Andrew Small – Floyd, VA
  4. Elsa Howell – Roanoke, VA
  5. Iris Newlin – Durham, NC

 Adult Bluegrass Band

  1. Harrison Ridge
  2. Old Grass Revival
  3. Gaining Ground
  4. New River Line
  5. Paula Dellenback & Fox River

Adult Old Time Band

  1. Roy’s Run
  2. Slate Mountain Ramblers
  3. State Line Playboys
  4. Still Hollow Ramblers
  5. Indian Grove Ramblers
Adult Dance
  1. Michael Motley
  2. Becky Hill
  3. Gina Dilg
  4. Cherie Compton
  5. Leon Fralin

Youth Folk Song

  1. Lake Carver – Mocksville, NC
  2. Levi Head – Mount Airy, NC
  3. Ida Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
  4. Ipi Hello – Floyd, VA
  5. Gracie Terry – Bahana, NC

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Ayden Young
  2. Eliza Edenberg
  3. Josiah Wilkerson
  4. Malahchi Bulman
  5. Candice Noah

Youth Old Time Banjo

  1. Margo McSweeny
  2. Arthur Bruce
  3. Logan Thompson
  4. Lillyanne Surlinga
  5. Wren Hello

 Youth Bass

  1. Naaman Rock – Pfafftown, NC
Youth Bluegrass Fiddle
  1. Lake Carver
  2. Hollace Oak
  3. Alexander Ferranti
  4. Whitley Thornton
  5. Malica Edenberg

 Youth Mandolin

  1. Blaine Young – Roanoke, VA
  2. Cobey Palmer – Dobson, NC
  3. Elda Buzzini – Mooresville, NC

 Young Promising Youth Trophy

  • Biscuit Eaters

 Upcoming Youth

  • Southbound 77

 Youth Mandolin

  1. Blaine Young – Roanoke, VA
  2. Cobey Palmer – Dobson, NC
  3. Elda Buzzini – Mooresville, NC

Youth Dance

  1. Pete Hello
  2. Levi Head
  3. Candice Noah
  4. Eden Kexel
  5. Gracie Terry
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention
  • 2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention

Share this:

About the Author

John Curtis Goad

John Goad is a graduate of the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music program, with a Masters degree in both History and Appalachian Studies from ETSU.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today