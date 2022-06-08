2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention results

Hundreds of musicians and traditional music lovers turned out for the 50th Annual Mt. Airy Fiddlers Convention, held this past week at Veterans Memorial Park in Mt. Airy, NC. The campground was full and crowds packed the field in front of the contest stage in a return to near-normalcy after COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and caused it to be held at a smaller scale last year.

In addition to the regular instrument, vocal, and band competitions held on Friday and Saturday, and the workshops during the week, this year’s convention included an additional concert on Thursday night. The featured group was the Junior Sisk Band, featuring guest fiddler (and former Ramblers Choice member) Billy Hawks. Sisk was an excellent choice for this hopefully new tradition, as his music easily melds the bluegrass and old time styles honored each year at Mt. Airy.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 individual and band competitions. Winners in each contest are listed below.