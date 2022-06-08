2022 Mt Airy Fiddlers Convention results

Skip to content
Hundreds of musicians and traditional music lovers turned out for the 50th Annual
Mt. Airy Fiddlers Convention, held this past week at Veterans Memorial Park in Mt. Airy, NC. The campground was full and crowds packed the field in front of the contest stage in a return to near-normalcy after COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and caused it to be held at a smaller scale last year.
In addition to the regular instrument, vocal, and band competitions held on Friday and Saturday, and the workshops during the week, this year’s convention included an additional concert on Thursday night. The featured group was the Junior Sisk Band, featuring guest fiddler (and former Ramblers Choice member) Billy Hawks. Sisk was an excellent choice for this hopefully new tradition, as his music easily melds the bluegrass and old time styles honored each year at Mt. Airy.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 individual and band competitions. Winners in each contest are listed below.
Adult Guitar
Chad Harrison – Claudeville, VA
Cody McGrady – Woodlawn, VA
Tommy Chandler – Mocksville, NC
Steve Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA
Scott Patrick – Christianburg, VA
Adult Bass
Barbara Bowman – Mount Airy, NC
Steve Blake
Nick McMillian
Michael Plumley
Patricia Finten – Linville, VA
Adult Dobro
Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC
Donnie Scott – Mount Airy, NC
Keith Aiken – Henderson, NC
Pammy Lasiter – West End, NC
Jimmy Ball
Adult Mandolin
Alex Meridith – Chapel Hill, NC
Gunman Sawyer
Ralph McGee – King, NC
Tom Mindte
Todd Hiatt – State Road, NC
Adult Autoharp
Penny Kilby – Mouth of Wilson, VA
Adult Dulcimer
Ehukal Teves – Bryson City, NC
Phyllis Gaskins – Bridgewater, VA
Gail Weber
Lois Hornboster – Bryson City, NC
Tim Owen
Adult Bluegrass Fiddle
Waverly Leonard
John Hoffman – Thomasville, NC
Martin Alessandra
Amanda Harrell – Durham, NC
Wayne Erbsen – Elk Creek, NC
Adult Bluegrass Banjo
Ettote Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
Trever Holder – Salem, VA
Hersie McMillian
Ronnie Harrison – Woodlawn, VA
Marty Haynes – Mount Airy, NC
Adult Old Time Fiddle
Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC
Andrew Small – Floyd, VA
Nate Leath – Bethlehem, NC
Richard Bowman – Mount Airy, NC
Amy Alvey – Madison, TN
Adult Old Time Banjo
Marsha Todd – Mount Airy, NC
Jared Boyd
Nancy Sluys – Westfield, NC
Trish Fore – Galax, VA
Brett Morris – Galax, VA
Adult Folk Song
Tommy Nichols – Mount Airy, NC
Evie Ladin – Oakland, CA
Andrew Small – Floyd, VA
Elsa Howell – Roanoke, VA
Iris Newlin – Durham, NC
Adult Bluegrass Band
Harrison Ridge
Old Grass Revival
Gaining Ground
New River Line
Paula Dellenback & Fox River
Adult Old Time Band
Roy’s Run
Slate Mountain Ramblers
State Line Playboys
Still Hollow Ramblers
Indian Grove Ramblers
Adult Dance
Michael Motley
Becky Hill
Gina Dilg
Cherie Compton
Leon Fralin
Youth Folk Song
Lake Carver – Mocksville, NC
Levi Head – Mount Airy, NC
Ida Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
Ipi Hello – Floyd, VA
Gracie Terry – Bahana, NC
Youth Bluegrass Banjo
Ayden Young
Eliza Edenberg
Josiah Wilkerson
Malahchi Bulman
Candice Noah
Youth Old Time Banjo
Margo McSweeny
Arthur Bruce
Logan Thompson
Lillyanne Surlinga
Wren Hello
Youth Bass
Naaman Rock – Pfafftown, NC
Youth Bluegrass Fiddle
Lake Carver
Hollace Oak
Alexander Ferranti
Whitley Thornton
Malica Edenberg
Youth Mandolin
Blaine Young – Roanoke, VA
Cobey Palmer – Dobson, NC
Elda Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
Young Promising Youth Trophy
Upcoming Youth
Youth Mandolin
Blaine Young – Roanoke, VA
Cobey Palmer – Dobson, NC
Elda Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
Youth Dance
Pete Hello
Levi Head
Candice Noah
Eden Kexel
Gracie Terry
