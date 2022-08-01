2022 Marshall Bluegrass Festival report

Sometimes life gets in the way of the best laid plans. Such was the case with the Marshall Bluegrass Festival in Marshall, MI. This picture taker was only able to make the Saturday stage show. However, the time spent there was great for seeing old friends and making new.

Jeremie Cole has put in a lot of effort in growing this festival into a top show. He celebrated the 25th year of the show this year.

The stage show was kicked off by Bo Isaac and the Rounders. Bo has been away from the bluegrass circuit for some time and has been performing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He was joined by long time band member, Randy Thomas on bass. Quicksilver alum, Brad Campbell, played banjo with Kyle Ramey on mandolin and fiddle. Caleb Daugherty and Isaac Smith joined in on the evening set.

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band always provides a trip down memory lane. Mike Phipps and Dave Probst have kept the sound alive. Wyatt Harmon filled in on bass. He is part of a young, new band, The Dalton Gang.

Fast Track made their first appearance at Marshall. This is a well-seasoned group of musicians. All have played with top flight groups over the years. See them when they are in your area.

Junior Sisk closed out the weekend as only Junior can. Old favorites, new music, and some wonderful singing from Heather Berry Mabe. Junior let us know that The Wolf is at the Door for his final song.

Support your local music venues.