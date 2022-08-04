2022 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

Skip to content
This morning the
International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2022 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the winners are chosen by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose.
The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business other than performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.
And the 2022 Industry Award nominees are:
Broadcaster of the Year
Cindy Baucom
Barb Heller
Chris Jones
Michelle Lee
Kris Truelsen
Event of the Year
2021 Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival, Celebrating 50 Years of Bluegrass Country Soul
Crossover Festival, Congleton – Cheshire, England, UK
Doc Watson: Celebrating a Life in Music, Banner Elk, NC
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – Wilmington, OH
Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival – Brunswick, ME
Graphic Designer of the Year
Jonathan Carroll
Gina Dilg
Tim Frame
Grace van’t Hof
Carla Wehby
Liner Notes of the Year
Stacy Chandler,
Never Slow Down – The Po' Ramblin' Boys
From Sulfur Springs to Rising Fawn: The Songs of Norman Blake
Doc Watson: Life's Work: A Retrospective
Songwriter of the Year
Mark “Brink” Brinkman
Ronnie Bowman
Glen Duncan
Rick Lang
Jerry Salley
Sound Engineer of the Year
Dewey Boyd
Steve Chandler
Adam Engelhardt
Andy Lytle
Sean Sullivan
Writer of the Year
Craig Havighurst
Mark Hembree
Chris Jones
Akira Otsuka
Garrett K. Woodward
The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.
And the 2022 Momentum Award nominees are:
Mentor of the Year
Louisa Branscomb
Matt Glaser
David Hollender
Kimber Ludiker
Scott Napier
Industry Involvement
David Benedict
Keith Billick
Mary Beth Martin
Lillian Werbin
Melanie Wilson
Vocalist
Victoria Grace
Crystal Lariza
Rebecca Nilsson
Caroline Owens
Zach Top
Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)
Harry Clark
Jake Eddy
Ben Garnett
Anthony Howell
George Jackson
Michael Prewitt
Samantha Snyder
Band
East Nash Grass
Full Cord
Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Never Come Down
Winners will be announced during the 2022
World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 28, and the Industry Awards on September 29, both at special luncheon presentations.
Further details regarding times will be posted soon
online.
