2022 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

This morning the International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2022 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the winners are chosen by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business other than performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.

And the 2022 Industry Award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

  • Cindy Baucom
  • Barb Heller
  • Chris Jones
  • Michelle Lee
  • Kris Truelsen

Event of the Year

  • 2021 Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival, Celebrating 50 Years of Bluegrass Country Soul –  – Elon, NC
  • Crossover Festival, Congleton – Cheshire, England, UK
  • Doc Watson: Celebrating a Life in Music, Banner Elk, NC
  • Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – Wilmington, OH
  • Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival – Brunswick, ME

Graphic Designer of the Year 

  • Jonathan Carroll
  • Gina Dilg
  • Tim Frame
  • Grace van’t Hof
  • Carla Wehby

Liner Notes of the Year

  • Stacy Chandler, Never Slow Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
  • Bob Minner, From Sulfur Springs to Rising Fawn: The Songs of Norman Blake
  • Ted Olson, Doc Watson: Life’’ Work: A Retrospective

Songwriter of the Year

  • Mark “Brink” Brinkman
  • Ronnie Bowman
  • Glen Duncan
  • Rick Lang
  • Jerry Salley

Sound Engineer of the Year

  • Dewey Boyd
  • Steve Chandler
  • Adam Engelhardt
  • Andy Lytle
  • Sean Sullivan

Writer of the Year

  • Craig Havighurst
  • Mark Hembree
  • Chris Jones
  • Akira Otsuka
  • Garrett K. Woodward

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2022 Momentum Award nominees are:

Mentor of the Year

  • Louisa Branscomb
  • Matt Glaser
  • David Hollender
  • Kimber Ludiker
  • Scott Napier

Industry Involvement

  • David Benedict
  • Keith Billick
  • Mary Beth Martin
  • Lillian Werbin
  • Melanie Wilson

Vocalist

  • Victoria Grace
  • Crystal Lariza
  • Rebecca Nilsson
  • Caroline Owens
  • Zach Top

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

  • Harry Clark
  • Jake Eddy
  • Ben Garnett
  • Anthony Howell
  • George Jackson
  • Michael Prewitt
  • Samantha Snyder

Band

  • East Nash Grass
  • Full Cord
  • Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
  • AJ Lee & Blue Summit
  • Never Come Down

Winners will be announced during the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 28, and the Industry Awards on September 29, both at special luncheon presentations.

Further details regarding times will be posted soon online.

