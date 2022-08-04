2022 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

This morning the International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2022 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the winners are chosen by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business other than performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.

And the 2022 Industry Award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

Cindy Baucom

Barb Heller

Chris Jones

Michelle Lee

Kris Truelsen

Event of the Year

2021 Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival, Celebrating 50 Years of Bluegrass Country Soul – – Elon, NC

– Elon, NC Crossover Festival, Congleton – Cheshire, England, UK

Doc Watson: Celebrating a Life in Music, Banner Elk, NC

Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – Wilmington, OH

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival – Brunswick, ME

Graphic Designer of the Year

Jonathan Carroll

Gina Dilg

Tim Frame

Grace van’t Hof

Carla Wehby

Liner Notes of the Year

Stacy Chandler, Never Slow Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Bob Minner, From Sulfur Springs to Rising Fawn: The Songs of Norman Blake

Ted Olson, Doc Watson: Life’’ Work: A Retrospective

Songwriter of the Year

Mark “Brink” Brinkman

Ronnie Bowman

Glen Duncan

Rick Lang

Jerry Salley

Sound Engineer of the Year

Dewey Boyd

Steve Chandler

Adam Engelhardt

Andy Lytle

Sean Sullivan

Writer of the Year

Craig Havighurst

Mark Hembree

Chris Jones

Akira Otsuka

Garrett K. Woodward

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2022 Momentum Award nominees are:

Mentor of the Year

Louisa Branscomb

Matt Glaser

David Hollender

Kimber Ludiker

Scott Napier

Industry Involvement

David Benedict

Keith Billick

Mary Beth Martin

Lillian Werbin

Melanie Wilson

Vocalist

Victoria Grace

Crystal Lariza

Rebecca Nilsson

Caroline Owens

Zach Top

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

Harry Clark

Jake Eddy

Ben Garnett

Anthony Howell

George Jackson

Michael Prewitt

Samantha Snyder

Band

East Nash Grass

Full Cord

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Never Come Down

Winners will be announced during the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 28, and the Industry Awards on September 29, both at special luncheon presentations.

Further details regarding times will be posted soon online.