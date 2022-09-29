2022 IBMA Bluegrass Award winners

Tonight’s IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards was held tonight at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, NC.

Both nominees and winners were chosen by the professional voting membership of the IBMA.

And the winners are…

Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull

Bass Player of the Year – Jason Moore

Instrumental Recording of the Year – Vertigo – Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton (artists); Béla Fleck (writer); Béla Fleck (producer); Renew Records (label)

Gospel Recording of the Year – In the Sweet By and By –Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley (artists); S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster (writers); Jerry Salley; (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Collaborative Recording of the Year – In the Sweet By and By –Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley (artists); S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster (writers); Jerry Salley; (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Fiddle Player of the Year – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Banjo Player of the Year – Béla Fleck

Guitar Player of the Year – Cody Kilby

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year – Justin Moses

Male Vocalist of the Year – Del McCoury

Female Vocalist of the Year – Molly Tuttle

Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Song of the Year – Red Daisy – Billy Strings (artist); Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward (writers); Rounder Records (label); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producers)

– Billy Strings (artist); Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward (writers); Rounder Records (label); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producers) Instrumental Group of the Year – Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

New Artist of the Year – Rick Faris

Album of the Year – Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

Entertainer of the Year – Billy Strings

Congratulations one and all!