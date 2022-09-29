2022 IBMA Bluegrass Award winners

Posted on by John Lawless

Tonight’s IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards was held tonight at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, NC.

Both nominees and winners were chosen by the professional voting membership of the IBMA.

And the winners are…

  • Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull
  • Bass Player of the Year – Jason Moore
  • Instrumental Recording of the Year – Vertigo – Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton (artists); Béla Fleck (writer); Béla Fleck (producer); Renew Records (label)
  • Gospel Recording of the Year – In the Sweet By and By –Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley (artists); S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster (writers); Jerry Salley; (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
  • Collaborative Recording of the Year – In the Sweet By and By –Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley (artists); S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster (writers); Jerry Salley; (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
  • Fiddle Player of the Year – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
  • Banjo Player of the Year – Béla Fleck
  • Guitar Player of the Year – Cody Kilby
  • Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year – Justin Moses
  • Male Vocalist of the Year – Del McCoury
  • Female Vocalist of the Year – Molly Tuttle
  • Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  • Song of the Year – Red Daisy – Billy Strings (artist); Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward (writers); Rounder Records (label); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producers)
  • Instrumental Group of the Year – Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart
  • New Artist of the Year – Rick Faris
  • Album of the Year – Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart
  • Entertainer of the Year – Billy Strings

Congratulations one and all!

