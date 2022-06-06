2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival – Day 1

Jeromie Stephens relocated this past weekend to the Graves Mountain Music Festival in Syria, VA, which made its triumphant return in 2022 following COVID shutdowns.

The festival was also a triumph for music director Mark Newton, his first time out since his recent liver transplant. He and the Graves family expanded the offerings this year beyond bluegrass, to all include old time and Celtic acts on the bill.

We’ll have more of Jeromie’s photos this next few days.