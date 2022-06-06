2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival – Day 1

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

Gabriel Kelley with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival – photo by Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens relocated this past weekend to the Graves Mountain Music Festival in Syria, VA, which made its triumphant return in 2022 following COVID shutdowns.

The festival was also a triumph for music director Mark Newton, his first time out since his recent liver transplant. He and the Graves family expanded the offerings this year beyond bluegrass, to all include old time and Celtic acts on the bill.

We’ll have more of Jeromie’s photos this next few days.

  • Holding down the fort at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kevin Martin with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mark Newton with Kevin Martin with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Alex Hibbitts plants one on Caleb Shifflet at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Junior Sisk and Stanley Efaw at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Heather Berry Mabe at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jimmy Graves enjoying himself at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Fun in the creek at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ralph II greets a fan at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Corrina Rose Logston with The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Well sticker mandolin case at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kevin Martin with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Gabriel Kelley with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Gabriel Kelley with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Pickle with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Daniel Binkley with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kevin Martin with Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Julie Fitzgerald with The Fitzgeralds at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tom Fitzgerald with The Fitzgeralds at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ralph Stanley II at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Creek fun at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ralph Stanley II at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ralph Stanley II leads a workshop about his dad's music at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Springfield Exit at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Linda Lay with Springfield Exit at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • David McLaughlin with Springfield Exit at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • David Lay with Springfield Exit at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Linda and David Lay lead a workshop at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • David McLaughlin at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Springfield Exit give a workshop on Osborne Brothers harmony at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Corrina Rose Logston with The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kenneth Chase Bush with The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Elmer Burchett with The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • William Godwin with The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Elmer Burchett with The Godwin Brothers at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Creek still life at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Fans line up for Hogslop merch at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Hogslop String Band at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Hogslop String Band warms up at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Junior Sisk and Ralph II at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Stanley Efaw makes a last minute adjustment to Landon Fitzpatrick's banjo before the Clinch Mountain Boys hit the stage at the 2022 Graves Mountain Music Festival - photo by Jeromie Stephens

Share this:

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today