2022 Grand Master Fiddler Championship results

Over Labor Day weekend, the 2022 Grand Master Fiddler Championship was held at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. This competition brings out the very best fiddlers in the country, going head to head each year at this premier event.

The Grand Masters traces its roots back to the 1950s when founder Dr. Percy started the contest in Chapel Hill, NC. Over the years it has become among the mot prestigious titles in the contest universe. Past winners include big names like Mark O’Connor, Jimmy Mattingly, Texas Shorty, Randy Howard, Daniel Carwile, Tristan Clarridge, Alex Hargreaves, Maddie Denton, Aynsley Porchak, and many other stellar fiddlers.

Trustin Baker, fiddler with The Baker Family now Missouri, won the grand prize, for the second time.

When the dust had cleared, the winners were named.

2022 Grand Master Fiddler OPEN Championship

Trustin Baker – MO Leah Sawyer – TX Andrew Lin – KY Joel Whittinghill – KY Miles Quale – CA Noah Goebel – KY Leah Bowen – NC Nat Copeland – NC Mark Ralph – KY Benjamin Lin – KY Kerry Varble – OH David Lin – KY Aimee Petersen – TX Scott Sumner – OR Jimmy Shafer – CO

2022 Grand Master Fiddler Traditional Championship

Ashley Dreyer – TN Michael Klug – TN Nicole Tressler – AL

2022 Grand Master Fiddler Youth Championship

Tristan Paskvan – TX Tarquin Bennion – MT McKenna Petersen – TX Thomas Paskvan – TX Ranelle Dietrich – AZ Ella Derby – TN

2022 Grand Master Fiddler Accompanist Championship

Anthony Mature – TX Todd Varble – OH Elijah Baker – MO Cassidy Koonce – AL Anne Sumner – OR Terry Barnett – AL

Matthew Lin Scholarships of $1,000 were presented to Katie Christensen and Miriam Codreanu.

Fred Carpenter, who operates The Violin Shop in Nashville was awarded the Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award. The Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award went to Noah Goebel.

Congratulations all!