2022 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album

Earlier this afternoon in Las Vegas The Grammy Premiere Ceremony was held, announcing the bulk of the 86 awards to be distributed during the 2022 Grammys. These are the proverbial “Awards given earlier in the day,” which are often referenced during the main televised portion of the Awards show.

As a part of this ceremony, the Best Bluegrass Album of the year award was presented to Béla Fleck for his My Bluegrass Heart project. Both the album and the live tour have brought Béla back to the forefront of people’s attention in popular music.

Congratulations to Bela, and all of the other nominees, Billy Strings for Renewal, The Infamous Stringdusters for A Tribute To BIll Monroe, Sturgill Simpson for Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), and Rhonda Vincent for Music Is What I See.