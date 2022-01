2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April 3

The Recording Academy has announced that the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 3, after having been postponed from its original date of January 31. The January date was moved for fears of COVID contagion, and artists’ concern about traveling to the show in Las Vegas with the latest variant occurring.

The gala celebration and distribution of awards will be broadcast on April 3 by CBS television, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8:00 p.m. (EDT). The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, where awards are given for less mainstream music – like bluegrass – is typically held earlier in the day of the main show. A time has not yet been announced for that program, which is streamed online.

As a reminder, the 2022 nominees for Best Bluegrass Album are:

Renewal – Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe – The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) – Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See – Rhonda Vincent

Billy Strings is also nominated for Best Americana Roots Performance for Love and Regret, as are The Isaacs in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for Songs For The Times.

This time for sure!