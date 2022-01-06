2022 Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed

The Recording Academy has announced the postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremonies, scheduled to take place later this month. The reason given was concerns over the latest COVID variant and participant safety.

This includes both the televised portion of the awards show, to have been broadcast via CBS, and the Premiere Ceremony, held earlier during the day in a different venue.

Speaking jointly yesterday, the Recording Academy issued the following statement:

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

This announcement had been anticipated for several days, with industry members calling for a postponement since seeing an increase in COVID cases reported in the news.

As a reminder, the Best Bluegrass Album nominees for 2022 are:

Renewal – Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe – The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) – Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See – Rhonda Vincent

Hopefully a new date will be selected soon.