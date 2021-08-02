2022 European tour details for Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

My Grass Is Blue, the European bluegrass concert promotion company based in Ireland, has announced details for their 2022 tour with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

The business launched with great fanfare in 2019 with plans for an extensive tour from Kristy Cox in 2020. You can imagine what happened there.

When announcing that Kristy’s tour had to be postposed to a future date last year, the Byrne family who manages My Grass is Blue also let it be known that they would be bringing Seth and the boys over in 2021. Since that time, Midnight Run has signed with Mountain Fever Records and performed as a showcase act on the 2020 virtual World of Bluegrass show online.

The band consists of Mulder on mandolin and vocals, Ben Wattlington on guitar, Colton Powers on banjo, and Max Etling on bass. This won’t be their first transatlantic trip, but the first on this scale.

Seth says that they all are pumped to make the trip.

“We’re excited about our very first European tour next year. One of our favorite things about playing music is meeting new fans, traveling, and seeing new places, and this tour is sure to check all those boxes. We met Dave Byrne on our last tour to Ireland, and hit it off right away. When he mentioned the idea of a European tour, we said sign us up. We can’t wait to meet all the new bluegrass lovers as we embark on the first MyGrassIsBlue European tour.”

Scheduled shows to date include:

May 12 – Le P’tit Theatre, Virton, Belgium

May 14 – American Folk Club Rocking Chair, Regensdorf, Switzerland

May 15 – Illertal Cowboys, Ulm, Germany

May 16 – Vintage Pub, Munich, Germany

May 17 – Prague, Czech Republic

May 20 – The Betsey Trotwood, London, England (guests of Foghorn Leghorn)

May 21 – The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, England (in association with Berkhamsted Campaign for Real

Music)

May 22 – Selby Town Hall, Selby, England

May 25 – Moniaive, Scotland

May 27-29 – Bluegrass Omagh 2022, Ulster American Folk Park, Northern Ireland

June 1 – Gränna, Sweden

June 2 – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 4-5 – Grevengrass, Greven, Germany

Further details about these 2022 dates can be found through links on the My Grass is Blue web site.