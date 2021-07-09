2021 Norwalk Music Festival is underway

The Norwalk Music Festival in northern Ohio is dedicated to raising money for Alzheimer’s research, as promoter Kurt Hickman lost his father to this devastating disease. Bluegrass fans from several states gather for this event each year.

The stage show kicked off Thursday evening with Red, White, and Bluegrass from southeast Michigan. Led by Sam Costelli, this group provides a mix of old and new bluegrass. They play regularly at a number of Michigan and Ohio festivals.

Local band, Breakline, was up next. They play a little bluegrass, a little big band, a little swing, and make happy music. Festival promoter, Kurt Hickman, is the bass player along with Mike and Jerry Hipp.

The family harmony of the Ottawa County Bluegrass Band is always enjoyed by festival goers. “Papa” Joe Mitchell and his sons give full measure at every performance.

The evening closed with host band, Harbourtown. Former Blue Grass Boy, Dana Cupp, plays banjo with Kurt Hickman on bass, and Marshall Bluegrass Festival promoter, Jeremie Cole on guitar.

Friday will feature Harbourtown, New Outlook, Kyle Jarvis and IIIrd Generation, The Michigan Mafia String Band, Crabgrass, and country dance band, Bootleg. The evening will be closed out by New Frontiers – a Journey Tribute Band.

Saturday brings New Outlook, Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers, The Caleb Daugherty Band, Crabgrass, and the Michigan Mafia String Band. Prior to the supper break to morrow will be among the most fun events of the festival. Called “Stump the Band, three “band scramble” type bands have been assembled and audience members buy opportunities to ask for a song that may stump the band. Songs have ranges from old bluegrass favorites to Baby Shark. Over $4,000 was raised in the 2019 contest.

Come to the Fairgrounds in Norwalk, Ohio. You will hear some great music and have the opportunity to win some great prizes.

