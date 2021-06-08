2021 Mount Airy Bluegrass & Old Time Fiddlers Convention

Skip to content
Mount Airy Bluegrass & Old Time Fiddlers Convention – photo by Mark T Brown
Some of the most cherished traditions for bluegrass pickers, particularly in the Appalachian region, are the annual fiddlers’ conventions that take place throughout the spring and summer each year. Thousands of people flock to fields, parks, and school gymnasiums to camp, pick, perform, and simply enjoy being around a whole group of people who love bluegrass just as much as they do. Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most (if not nearly all) of the long-standing conventions were cancelled in 2020. Though a few musicians put together private events in the same vein, it just wasn’t the same as wading through the mud on the fifth day at Galax. Thankfully, with the pandemic seemingly winding down, fiddlers’ conventions are back – and just as good as ever – in 2021.
One of the more popular fiddlers’ conventions was held this past week in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, and you would never know there had been a year off. Several thousand people packed Veterans Memorial Park throughout the weekend, with the more dedicated pickers arriving with camping gear in tow at the beginning of the week. Band and individual competitions were held as usual, several local musicians offered workshops, and vendors set up throughout the park. Both bluegrass and old-time musicians were well-represented, with picking to be heard throughout the camping areas well into the wee hours of the morning.
After a year of virtually no live bluegrass, and especially no gathering together in large groups just to play music for the fun of it, it was one of the best feelings ever to stand out in a field singing Stanley Brothers songs with a bunch of folks you only see once or twice a year. I’m looking forward to hitting up at least a couple more conventions this summer. Though some of the other popular fiddlers conventions are still holding off until next year due to state and local COVID precautions, the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention is back on this August, and the Camp Springs Bluegrass Park in Elon, NC, will be holding the inaugural Camp Springs String Music Championships June 11-12, among several others.
We’d also like to congratulate the winners of the
Mt. Airy Bluegrass & Old-Time Fiddlers Convention contests:
2021 Bluegrass Band
Harrison Ridge
Socially Distant
Mountain Blessings
Appalachian Mainline
Coyote Ugly
2021 Old Time Band
State Line Playboys
Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee
Gap Civil – Old Time Band
Slate Mountain Ramblers
Five Mile Mountain Road
2021 Youth Band
Southbound 77
2021 Dance Adult Division
Michael Motley
Phil Jamison
Danny Knicely
Marsha Todd
Becky Wood Boyd
2021 Bluegrass Fiddle
Ruth Shumway
Cody Bauer
Amanda Harell
Crystal Shippley
Willie Marschner
Bluegrass Banjo
Andy Lowe
Ronnie Harrison
Tommy Morse
Stewart Werner III
Eddie Ray Buzzin
Guitar
Kyser George
Chad Harrison
Gus McGee
Steve Kilby
Conner Stevens
Old Time Fiddle
Billy C. Hurt Jr.
Lucas Pasley
Erynn Marshall
Richard Bowman
Bob Willoughby
Old Time Banjo
Marsha Todd
Jared Boyd
Trish Fore
Nancy Sluys
Michael Motley
Mandolin
Addie Levy
Daniel Ullom
Scott Freeman
Ralph McGee
Todd Hiatt
Dobro
Charlie Milliron
Robert Ellis
Donnie Dobro Scott
Billy Bourne
Keith Aiken
Bass
John Fogleman
David George
Barbara Bowman
Wayne Bailey
Michael Plumley
Dulcimer
Frank Horn
Ehutkai Teves
Tim Thorton
John Renwick
Chad Ritchie
Folk Song
Stewart Werner III
Elsa Howell
Eliza Meyer
Tommy Nichols
John Curtis Goad
