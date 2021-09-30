2021 IBMA Industry Award winners

Today the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the winners of their 2021 Industry Awards, which honor the people who work behind the scenes in our industry to make the music look, sound better, and those who get it out to the public. This ceremony also celebrates those who have made important contributions to bluegrass by naming five people for Distinguished Achievement Awards.

Before the awards were distributed, the luncheon crowd was treated to a performance from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, which culminated with Joe inviting Danny Paisley and Alan Bibey to join him on stage for a version of I’m Leaving Detroit.

And the Industry Award winners for 2021 are:

Broadcaster of the Year – Kyle Cantrell, Bluegrass Junction – SiriusXM

Event of the Year – Blueberry Bluegrass Festival, Stony Plain, Alberta

Graphic Designer of the Year- Grace van’t Hof

Liner Notes of the Year – Tim Stafford, California Autumn – Tony Rice

Writer of the Year – Tristan Scroggins

Sound Engineer of the Year – Anna Frick

Songwriter of the Year – Thomm Jutz

Distinguished Achievement Awards were given to:

Nancy Cardwell Webster – Director of IBMA Foundation

Lee Michael Demsey – broadcaster

Jaroslav Prucha – Czech luthier/performer

Cliff Waldron – musician/performer

Stan Zdonik – Boston Bluegrass Union

Congratulations to all the winners and honorees.