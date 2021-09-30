2021 IBMA Industry Award winners

Skip to content
Kyle Cantrell accepts his 2021 Broadcaster of the Year award from the IBMA – photo by Bill Reaves
Today the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the winners of their 2021 Industry Awards, which honor the people who work behind the scenes in our industry to make the music look, sound better, and those who get it out to the public. This ceremony also celebrates those who have made important contributions to bluegrass by naming five people for Distinguished Achievement Awards.
Before the awards were distributed, the luncheon crowd was treated to a performance from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, which culminated with Joe inviting Danny Paisley and Alan Bibey to join him on stage for a version of
I’m Leaving Detroit.
And the Industry Award winners for 2021 are:
Broadcaster of the Year – Kyle Cantrell, Bluegrass Junction – SiriusXM
Event of the Year – Blueberry Bluegrass Festival, Stony Plain, Alberta
Graphic Designer of the Year- Grace van’t Hof
Liner Notes of the Year – Tim Stafford, California Autumn – Tony Rice
Writer of the Year – Tristan Scroggins
Sound Engineer of the Year – Anna Frick
Songwriter of the Year – Thomm Jutz
Distinguished Achievement Awards were given to:
Nancy Cardwell Webster – Director of IBMA Foundation
Lee Michael Demsey – broadcaster
Jaroslav Prucha – Czech luthier/performer
Cliff Waldron – musician/performer
Stan Zdonik – Boston Bluegrass Union
Congratulations to all the winners and honorees.
