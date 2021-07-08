2021 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the nominees for their 2021 Industry and Momentum Awards. Unlike the annual IBMA Bluegrass Awards, which are chosen by a ballot of the professional membership of the organization, these nominees are chosen by select committees of industry experts in the various disciplines.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside of the performing artists, and whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.

And the 2021 Industry Award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

Kyle Cantrell

Barb Heller

Brad Kolodner

Peter Thompson

Alfred (Big Al) Weekley

Event of the Year

Blueberry Bluegrass Festival

CBA Jam-a-Thon

Porch Pride – A Bluegrass Pride Queer-Antine Festival

TBS (Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars) Online Bluegrass Festival

Friday Nights Live at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music

Graphic Designer of the Year

Audrey Fletcher

Ellen Silva

Kevin Slick

Grace van’t Hof

Carla Wehby

Liner Notes of the Year

Albert Ihde – Bluegrass Country Soul, Various Artists

Various Artists Daniel Mullins – Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Various Artists

Various Artists Ted Olson – We Shall All Be Reunited: Revisiting the Bristol Sessions, 1927-1928, Various Artists

Various Artists Tim Stafford – California Autumn, Tony Rice

Songwriter of the Year

Mark “Brink” Brinkman

Becky Buller

Thomm Jutz

Rick Lang

Jon Weisberger

Sound Engineer of the Year

Scott Barnett

Adam Engelhardt

Anna Frick

David Glasser

Aaron Ramsey

Writer of the Year

Stacy Chandler

Emma John

David McCarty

Dan Miller

Tristan Scroggins

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2021 Momentum Award nominees are:

Mentor of the Year

Louisa Branscomb

Cathy Fink

Rick Lang

Wyatt Rice

Travis Stimeling

Industry Involvement

Adam Kirr

Kara Kundert

Mary Beth Martin

Maria Wallace

Vocalist

Katie Greer

Abby Latocha

Caroline Owens

Jaelee Roberts

Leanne Thorose

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

Daisy Caire

Maddie Denton

Jacob Metz

Julian Pinelli

Liam Purcell

Miles Quale

Teo Quale

Band

Crying Uncle

Kody Norris Show

Lindley Creek

Stillhouse Junkies

Theo and Brenna

Winners will be announced during the 2021 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards will be announced on September 29, and the Industry Awards on September 30, both at special luncheon presentations.

Further details regarding times will be posted soon online.