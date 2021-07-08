2021 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the nominees for their 2021 Industry and Momentum Awards. Unlike the annual IBMA Bluegrass Awards, which are chosen by a ballot of the professional membership of the organization, these nominees are chosen by select committees of industry experts in the various disciplines.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside of the performing artists, and whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.

And the 2021 Industry Award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

  • Kyle Cantrell
  • Barb Heller
  • Brad Kolodner
  • Peter Thompson
  • Alfred (Big Al) Weekley

Event of the Year

  • Blueberry Bluegrass Festival
  • CBA Jam-a-Thon
  • Porch Pride – A Bluegrass Pride Queer-Antine Festival
  • TBS (Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars) Online Bluegrass Festival
  • Friday Nights Live at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music

Graphic Designer of the Year 

  • Audrey Fletcher
  • Ellen Silva
  • Kevin Slick
  • Grace van’t Hof
  • Carla Wehby

Liner Notes of the Year

  • Albert Ihde – Bluegrass Country Soul, Various Artists
  • Daniel Mullins – Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Various Artists
  • Ted Olson – We Shall All Be Reunited: Revisiting the Bristol Sessions, 1927-1928, Various Artists
  • Tim Stafford – California Autumn, Tony Rice

Songwriter of the Year

  • Mark “Brink” Brinkman
  • Becky Buller
  • Thomm Jutz
  • Rick Lang
  • Jon Weisberger

Sound Engineer of the Year

  • Scott Barnett
  • Adam Engelhardt
  • Anna Frick
  • David Glasser
  • Aaron Ramsey

Writer of the Year

  • Stacy Chandler
  • Emma John
  • David McCarty
  • Dan Miller
  • Tristan Scroggins

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2021 Momentum Award nominees are:

Mentor of the Year

  • Louisa Branscomb
  • Cathy Fink
  • Rick Lang
  • Wyatt Rice
  • Travis Stimeling

Industry Involvement

  • Adam Kirr
  • Kara Kundert
  • Mary Beth Martin
  • Maria Wallace

Vocalist

  • Katie Greer
  • Abby Latocha
  • Caroline Owens
  • Jaelee Roberts
  • Leanne Thorose

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

  • Daisy Caire
  • Maddie Denton
  • Jacob Metz
  • Julian Pinelli
  • Liam Purcell
  • Miles Quale
  • Teo Quale

Band

  • Crying Uncle
  • Kody Norris Show
  • Lindley Creek
  • Stillhouse Junkies
  • Theo and Brenna

Winners will be announced during the 2021 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards will be announced on September 29, and the Industry Awards on September 30, both at special luncheon presentations.

Further details regarding times will be posted soon online.

