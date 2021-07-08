2021 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

Skip to content
The
International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the nominees for their 2021 Industry and Momentum Awards. Unlike the annual IBMA Bluegrass Awards, which are chosen by a ballot of the professional membership of the organization, these nominees are chosen by select committees of industry experts in the various disciplines.
The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside of the performing artists, and whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.
And the 2021 Industry Award nominees are:
Broadcaster of the Year
Kyle Cantrell
Barb Heller
Brad Kolodner
Peter Thompson
Alfred (Big Al) Weekley
Event of the Year
Blueberry Bluegrass Festival
CBA Jam-a-Thon
Porch Pride – A Bluegrass Pride Queer-Antine Festival
TBS (Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars) Online Bluegrass Festival
Friday Nights Live at Lorraine’s Coffee House & Music
Graphic Designer of the Year
Audrey Fletcher
Ellen Silva
Kevin Slick
Grace van’t Hof
Carla Wehby
Liner Notes of the Year
Albert Ihde –
Bluegrass Country Soul, Various Artists Daniel Mullins –
Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Various Artists Ted Olson –
We Shall All Be Reunited: Revisiting the Bristol Sessions, 1927-1928, Various Artists Tim Stafford –
California Autumn, Tony Rice
Songwriter of the Year
Mark “Brink” Brinkman
Becky Buller
Thomm Jutz
Rick Lang
Jon Weisberger
Sound Engineer of the Year
Scott Barnett
Adam Engelhardt
Anna Frick
David Glasser
Aaron Ramsey
Writer of the Year
Stacy Chandler
Emma John
David McCarty
Dan Miller
Tristan Scroggins
The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.
And the 2021 Momentum Award nominees are:
Mentor of the Year
Louisa Branscomb
Cathy Fink
Rick Lang
Wyatt Rice
Travis Stimeling
Industry Involvement
Adam Kirr
Kara Kundert
Mary Beth Martin
Maria Wallace
Vocalist
Katie Greer
Abby Latocha
Caroline Owens
Jaelee Roberts
Leanne Thorose
Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)
Daisy Caire
Maddie Denton
Jacob Metz
Julian Pinelli
Liam Purcell
Miles Quale
Teo Quale
Band
Crying Uncle
Kody Norris Show
Lindley Creek
Stillhouse Junkies
Theo and Brenna
Winners will be announced during the 2021
World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards will be announced on September 29, and the Industry Awards on September 30, both at special luncheon presentations.
Further details regarding times will be posted soon
online.
