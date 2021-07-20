2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominees announced

Earlier today in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for their 32nd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. Also announced were the 2021 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame, and recipients of the organization’s Distinguished Achievement Awards.
Prior to the balloting for the Hall of Fame this year, a document was prepared and circulated among the members of the elite voting class for this high honor, suggesting women in bluegrass deserving of induction. It seems that this proposal was well received, as all three honorees are female, or female centered.
These award nominees are selected in a three part process by the professional membership of the IBMA, consisting of artists, songwriters, label personnel, radio hosts, event producers, managers and agents, publicists, studio engineers, associations, manufacturers, retailers, and others who work in the bluegrass industry. These same voters will choose the actual winners as well.
2021 Hall Of Fame Inductees
Alison Krauss
Lynn Morris
The Stoneman Family
2021 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients
Nancy Cardwell Webster
Lee Michael Demsey
Jaroslav Prucha
Cliff Waldron
Stan Zdonik
2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Nominations
Entertainer Of The Year (tie)
Balsam Range
Billy Strings
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Del McCoury Band
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Vocal Group Of The Year
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Sister Sadie
Instrumental Group Of The Year
Appalachian Road Show
Billy Strings
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
The Infamous Stringdusters
The Travelin’ McCourys
New Artist Of The Year
Appalachian Road Show
Carolina Blue
Gina Furtado Project
High Fidelity
Merle Monroe
Song Of The Year
Banjo Player’s Blues – High Fidelity (artist), Charlie Monroe (writer), Jeremy Stephens, Brand Benge (producers), Rebel Records
Hitchhiking to California – Alan Bibey & Grasstowne (artist), Wes Golding/Alan Bibey/Jerry Salley (writers), Jerry Salley, Ron Stewart, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records
Just Load The Wagon – Junior Sisk (artist), J.R. Satterwhite (writer), Amanda Cook, Junior Sisk, Mark Hodges (producers), Mountain Fever Records
Leaving on Her Mind – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Jack Clement (writer), Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records
Richest Man – Balsam Range (artist), Jim Beavers/Jimmy Yeary/Connie Harrington (writers), Balsam Range (producers), Mountain Home Music Company
Album Of The Year (tie)
Bluegrass 2020 – Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal (artists), Scott Vestal, Ethan Burkhardt, Lonnie Lassiter (producers), Pinecastle Records
Distance and Time – Becky Buller (artist), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording
Fall Like Rain – Justin Moses (artist), Justin Moses (producer), Mountain Fever Records
Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy – Various artists (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Load The Wagon – Junior Sisk (artist), Amanda Cook, Junior Sisk, Mark Hodges (producers), Mountain Fever Records
Still Here – Steve Gully & Tim Stafford (artists), Steve Gulley/Tim Stafford (producer), Mountain Home Music Company
Gospel Recording Of The Year
After Awhile – Dale Ann Bradley (artist), Public Domain (writer), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle records (label)
Grit and Grace – Balsam Range (artist), Ann Melton/Milan Miller/Beth Husband (writers), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
Hear Jerusalem Calling – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Marty Stuart/Jerry Sullivan (writers), J oe Mullins, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records (label)
In the Resurrection Morning – Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore (artists), Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records (label)
When He Calls My Name – Alan Bibey & Grasstowne (artist), Alan Bibey/Ronnie Bowman (writers), Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Ron Stewart, Jerry Salley, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records (label)
Instrumental Recording Of The Year
The Appalachian Road – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Jim VanCleve (writer), Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, Appalachian Road Show, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records (label)
Foggy Mountain Chimes – Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal (artists), Earl Scruggs (writer), Scott Vestal (producer), Pincastle Records (label)
Groundspeed – Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg, Darren Nicholson (artists), Earl Scruggs (writer), Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
Mountain Strings – Sierra Hull (artist), Frank Wakefield/Red Allen (writers), Joe Mullins (producer), Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (label)
Taxland – Justin Moses with Sierra Hull (artists), Justin Moses (writer), Justin Moses (producer), Mountain Fever Records (label)
Collaborative Recording Of The Year
Birmingham Jail – Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill (artists), Traditional (writer), Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records (label)
In the Resurrection Morning – Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore (artists), Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Dottie Leonard Miller (producers), Billy Blue Records (label)
My Baby’s Gone – Justin Moses with Del McCoury (artist), Dennis Linde (writer), Justin Moses (producer), Mountain Fever Records (label)
Tears of Regret – High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds (artists), Jesse McReynolds/Lucille Hutton (writers), Jeremy Stephens, Corrina Rose Logston, Brad Benge (producers), Rebel Records (label)
White Line Fever – Bobby Osborne with Tim O’Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips, Alison Brown (artists), Merle Haggard/Jeff Tweedy (writers), Alison Brown, Garry West (producers), Compass Records (label)
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Ronnie Bowman
Del McCoury
Danny Paisley
Junior Sisk
Larry Sparks
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
Instrumental Performers Of The Year
Banjo
Gena Britt
Gina Furtado
Rob McCoury
Kristin Scott Benson
Scott Vestal
Bass
Mike Bub
Todd Phillips
Missy Raines
Mark Schatz
Marshall Wilborn
Fiddle
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Deanie Richardson
Resophonic Guitar
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
Guitar
Trey Hensley
Billy Strings
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Jake Workman
Mandolin
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury
Tristan Scroggins
Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2021 nominees!
Winners will be announced during the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, to be held in Raleigh, NC on September 30. Tickets are available now online.