2021 Bluegrass Grammy nominees announced

Posted on by John Lawless

Earlier today, nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced, with winners to be announced during two ceremonies held on January 31, 2021.

While awards will be given in a total of 83 categories, a few of those are of special interest to our readers, in categories generally receiving very little media attention.

First up, the nominees for the all-important Best Bluegrass Album award, defined by The Grammies as “albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.”

  • Man On Fire – Danny Barnes
  • To Live In Two Worlds, Vol 1 – Thomm Jutz
  • North Carolina Songbook – Steep Canyon Rangers
  • Home – Billy Strings
  • The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol 1 – Various Artists

Also receiving nods were Sierra Hull and Kai Welch for Ceiling To The Floor, and Sarah Jarosz for Hometown in the Best Americana Roots Song category. Sarah is also nominated for World On The Ground in the Best Americana Album category.

Well done, congratulations, and best of luck to all the nominees!

You can see a complete list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today