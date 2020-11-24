2021 Bluegrass Grammy nominees announced

Earlier today, nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced, with winners to be announced during two ceremonies held on January 31, 2021.

While awards will be given in a total of 83 categories, a few of those are of special interest to our readers, in categories generally receiving very little media attention.

First up, the nominees for the all-important Best Bluegrass Album award, defined by The Grammies as “albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.”

Man On Fire – Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol 1 – Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook – Steep Canyon Rangers

Home – Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol 1 – Various Artists

Also receiving nods were Sierra Hull and Kai Welch for Ceiling To The Floor, and Sarah Jarosz for Hometown in the Best Americana Roots Song category. Sarah is also nominated for World On The Ground in the Best Americana Album category.

Well done, congratulations, and best of luck to all the nominees!

You can see a complete list of nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards online.