2021 Galax Old Fiddlers photos – early week edition

A lone reso-guitarist picks in front of the bath house at Galax (August 10, 2021) – photo by Jeromie Stephens

As we mentioned yesterday, Jeromie Stephens has taken up residency this week at the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention, and he will be sending along photo essays as the convention progresses. Many folks who only come out for the weekend band competitions may not be aware of just how much is going on in Felts Park during the week, with youth contests and individual instrument competitions in the offing.

Given the somewhat anonymized nature of Galax, and the fast moving pace around the tent, we have been unable to find the names of many of the people in these images. If you recognize yourself, or anyone pictured, please contact us so that we can acknowledge them in the captions.

  • Ralph McGee and Michael Testagrossa at a campsite jam at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Caleb Duke Erickson is ready to pick at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Luke Lindbloom of Headin’ Home Bluegrass from Savannah, GA at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Gary Jones, Sam Shinault, and Dwane Seal at a campsite jam during the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mandolin competitors line up at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jeremy Stephens jams with friends at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mandolin competitor Tim Martin of Yadkinville, NC with his participation ribbon at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mandolin competitor Opie Poindexter of Kernersville, NC in the tent at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Libby and Lucy Lindbloom of the Headin’ Home bluegrass band, Savannah, GA ready for the mandolin competition at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mandolin competitor #31 at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tara Linhardt at the mandolin competition at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Walking bass at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Patriotic fire hat at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Getting ready for the mandolin competition at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Libby and Lucy Lindbloom of the Headin’ Home bluegrass band, Savannah, GA are ready for the mandolin competition at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Future fiddlers at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Relaxing in the camper at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • A lone reso-guitarist picks in front of the bath house at Galax (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Playing banjo, or babysitting (?) at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA (August 10, 2021) - photo by Jeromie Stephens

