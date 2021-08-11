2021 Galax Old Fiddlers photos – early week edition

As we mentioned yesterday, Jeromie Stephens has taken up residency this week at the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention, and he will be sending along photo essays as the convention progresses. Many folks who only come out for the weekend band competitions may not be aware of just how much is going on in Felts Park during the week, with youth contests and individual instrument competitions in the offing.

Given the somewhat anonymized nature of Galax, and the fast moving pace around the tent, we have been unable to find the names of many of the people in these images. If you recognize yourself, or anyone pictured, please contact us so that we can acknowledge them in the captions.