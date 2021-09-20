2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Guest Contributor

This report is a contribution from Audie Finnell, who also provided the photos.

Billed as the longest running bluegrass festival in Georgia, the Armuchee Bluegrass Festival closed out its 49th season over the Labor Day weekend. While founder Chuck Langley made several concessions for the pandemic during their Memorial Day festival, such as no stage acts, he made only one for the Labor Day weekend: no congregating in the cafeteria as it is a closed space. As the stage area is covered and open sided all around with ample seating, attendees could choose to social distance if they so desired, with even more “open air” seating just outside the stage area as well.

Attendance for the event was about average or maybe a little better, lacking only the usual number of tent campers, for some reason. They were probably held off fearing the anticipated high temperatures of the season, but the weather turned off very mild the whole weekend with temperatures in the low sixties at night — good sleeping weather, as they say — very low humidity, and no rain. All in all, the 2021 season was a successful one, in spite of the concessions made for the pandemic, and the workers, volunteers, and most attendees seemed elated at the fact that the festival was returning to some degree of normalcy, albeit not fully so. Langley anticipates a full return next season, but still maintains a “wait and see” attitude.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the festival but, as of yet, no special celebrations to commemorate the occasion have been announced.

  • Festival worker, Teresa Rose, at her usual post at the entrance gate at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Old time fiddler and Korean War Veteran, 90 year old Jerry Burke, working on the "band board" at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Jammers in the campgrounds at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Tent camping area at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Tent camping area at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • RV campsites at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Campsite jamming at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Campsite jamming at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Campsite jamming at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Attendees enjoying their meals "alfresco" since no congregating was allowed in the closed-space cafeteria at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Once again, canned goods fresh from the garden were available, as were souvenirs, caps, T-shirts and other concessions at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • River's Edge band performing at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Kicking up their heels to a River's Edge tune at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Copper Creek performing at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Founder Chuck Langley with Scarlett Webb, the granddaughter of one of his festival workers. Scarlett said she wanted to be a worker there someday, as well at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Campsite jamming at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • A young and very talented Bluegrass & Co. coming all the way from South Carolina to make their debut appearance, and quite the impression at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Campsite jamming at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • Wildwood Grass performing at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival
  • A festival favorite, Taylor Sosebee, entertaining fans and jammers with her incredible singing at the Labor Day 2021 Armuchee Bluegrass Festival

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today