2021 American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame class announced

The American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City has announced the 2021 class of inductees into their Banjo Hall of Fame. As always, inductees are chosen for their lifetime contributions to the banjo world in five specific categories.

The 2021 class includes:

Jen Kruger – Five String Performance

Brad Roth – Four String Performance

Paul Buskirk – Historical

Greg Rich – Design & Manufacture

Scott Whitfield – Instruction & Education

Bluegrass followers will recognize Jens Kruger for his illustrious career with The Kruger Brothers, and Greg Rich for his many years building banjos for Gibson, Rich & Taylor, and now Recording King. They may be less familiar with Brad Roth, a celebrated plectrum banjoist in the Dixieland style who appeared in the Banjomania show; Paul Buskirk, a popular tenor banjo player who switched from the mandolin in the 1950s and became a noted songwriter and producer; and Scott Whitfield, who has taught banjo and other instruments for more than 40 years in the Dallas, TX region.

Typically, Banjo Hall of Fame inductions are held during a gala ceremony in Oklahoma City during the Museum’s annual weekend Banjo Fest, which had to be cancelled in 2020 in favor of a virtual event. For this year, the Museum is waiting to see how COVID-19 restrictions may change in light of vaccine availability before announcing plans for either the 2021 Banjo Fest of Hall of Fame Celebration.

Let’s all hope that we continue to hear good news regarding vaccine distribution, and everyone can get together in Oklahoma City to welcome these important banjo folks into the Hall of Fame this summer.