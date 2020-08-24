2020 NewSong Showcase winners announced by Walnut Valley Festival

Posted on by John Lawless

Like every other music festival these days, last weekend’s Walnut Valley Festival, normally held in Winfield, KS, was hosted online.

What would have been their 49th annual running of the festival, along with its prestigious picking competitions, was postponed until 2021. But they did go ahead with their songwriting contest, the NewSong Showcase. The difference this year is that winners were unable to perform their compositions on stage in front of the live audience, but Walnut Valley will take care of that with a special live-stream concert on September 18 where both the winners and alternates will have the chance to sing their songs.

This year, during what organizers were calling WVF 48.5, the NewSong Showcase was curated by our very own Chris Jones, who says that he was taken by the strong character of songwriting on display.

“I was impressed by the quality and range of the songs that were entered. I love the process of discovering new songs, so I really appreciate the Walnut Valley Festival entrusting me with this job. I’m also grateful to the outstanding judges who lent their ears and their hearts to the often difficult task of determining winners, and who gave really valuable feedback to all the writers. I’m especially thankful to the songwriters who opened themselves up and let us hear their work and their art.”

Songs are submitted and considered in a total of ten categories.

The judging is complete, and the winners are: 

Songs about Winfield

Winners: 

  • The Old Walnut River – J.D. Benning
  • Weekend at Winfield – Mike Ichniowski

Alternates:

  • Pick Your Paradise – Ron Walker
  • Pickin’ in the Road – Evan Ogborn

Songs for a Better World

Winners:

  • Land of the Great Osage – Annie B. Wilson
  • Maria’s Dusty Shoes – Beth Lee

Alternates:

  • Better Angels – James L. Herrmann
  • Let Us Not Close Our Hearts – Joy Zimmerman 

Sweet Memories

Winners:

  • Enjoy the Ride – Mackie Redd/Kenny Cornell 
  • No Time Son – Jim McCarter  

Alternates:

  • That Old Front Porch – Kenny Cornell 
  • Hard Wheat Harvest of ’84 – James L. Herrmann                                                     

Religion/Spirit

Winners:

  • Restless Wanderer – Ralph Wesley Carr 
  • Druid Hymn – Emily K. Johnson-Erday 

Alternates:

  • Loaves and Fishes – Patrice Webb  
  • Just Passing Through – Beth Lee   

None of the Above

Winners:

  • Hell Bender – Beth Lee 
  • Coyote Serenade – Annie Wilson 

Alternates:

  • On the Connecticut – Stan Sullivan 
  • Put My Mind at Ease – Ken Weddington, Felix Rodriguez, Jose Antonio Ponce, Dan Johnson  

Suitable for Children

Winners:

  • Lost Shoe Blues – Mike Yoder 
  • I’m Just a Buzzin’ – Mark A. Noble  

Alternates:

  • Daisy the Bottle Calf – Annie B. Wilson  
  • Dogs and Cats Are People Too – Mark A. Noble

Humorous Songs

Winners:

  • The Old Clunker – Bruce Allinder 
  • In Love with Your Phone – Kelly Champlin, Adam Gardino 

Alternates:

  • Stealing Jesus – Jim McCarter 
  • Car Parts Party – Kenny Cornell, Elliot Rogers 

Instrumental

Winners:

  • Ghost Town – Robert Olaf Siegers, Cricket Tombs 
  • The Meadowlark Rag – Greg Bryant 

Alternates:

  • Re-entry – Alice Boyle
  • Nocturne for Lily – Steve Taylor 

Well done and congratulations all!

The online winners showcase will be held starting at 7:00 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, September 18, at the official Walnut Valley Festival web site.

