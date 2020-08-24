2020 NewSong Showcase winners announced by Walnut Valley Festival

Like every other music festival these days, last weekend’s Walnut Valley Festival, normally held in Winfield, KS, was hosted online.

What would have been their 49th annual running of the festival, along with its prestigious picking competitions, was postponed until 2021. But they did go ahead with their songwriting contest, the NewSong Showcase. The difference this year is that winners were unable to perform their compositions on stage in front of the live audience, but Walnut Valley will take care of that with a special live-stream concert on September 18 where both the winners and alternates will have the chance to sing their songs.

This year, during what organizers were calling WVF 48.5, the NewSong Showcase was curated by our very own Chris Jones, who says that he was taken by the strong character of songwriting on display.

“I was impressed by the quality and range of the songs that were entered. I love the process of discovering new songs, so I really appreciate the Walnut Valley Festival entrusting me with this job. I’m also grateful to the outstanding judges who lent their ears and their hearts to the often difficult task of determining winners, and who gave really valuable feedback to all the writers. I’m especially thankful to the songwriters who opened themselves up and let us hear their work and their art.”

Songs are submitted and considered in a total of ten categories.

The judging is complete, and the winners are:

Songs about Winfield

Winners:

The Old Walnut River – J.D. Benning

Weekend at Winfield – Mike Ichniowski

Alternates:

Pick Your Paradise – Ron Walker

Pickin’ in the Road – Evan Ogborn

Songs for a Better World

Winners:

Land of the Great Osage – Annie B. Wilson

Maria’s Dusty Shoes – Beth Lee

Alternates:

Better Angels – James L. Herrmann

Let Us Not Close Our Hearts – Joy Zimmerman

Sweet Memories

Winners:

Enjoy the Ride – Mackie Redd/Kenny Cornell

No Time Son – Jim McCarter

Alternates:

That Old Front Porch – Kenny Cornell

Hard Wheat Harvest of ’84 – James L. Herrmann

Religion/Spirit

Winners:

Restless Wanderer – Ralph Wesley Carr

Druid Hymn – Emily K. Johnson-Erday

Alternates:

Loaves and Fishes – Patrice Webb

Just Passing Through – Beth Lee

None of the Above

Winners:

Hell Bender – Beth Lee

Coyote Serenade – Annie Wilson

Alternates:

On the Connecticut – Stan Sullivan

Put My Mind at Ease – Ken Weddington, Felix Rodriguez, Jose Antonio Ponce, Dan Johnson

Suitable for Children

Winners:

Lost Shoe Blues – Mike Yoder

I’m Just a Buzzin’ – Mark A. Noble

Alternates:

Daisy the Bottle Calf – Annie B. Wilson

Dogs and Cats Are People Too – Mark A. Noble

Humorous Songs

Winners:

The Old Clunker – Bruce Allinder

In Love with Your Phone – Kelly Champlin, Adam Gardino

Alternates:

Stealing Jesus – Jim McCarter

Car Parts Party – Kenny Cornell, Elliot Rogers

Instrumental

Winners:

Ghost Town – Robert Olaf Siegers, Cricket Tombs

The Meadowlark Rag – Greg Bryant

Alternates:

Re-entry – Alice Boyle

Nocturne for Lily – Steve Taylor

Well done and congratulations all!

The online winners showcase will be held starting at 7:00 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, September 18, at the official Walnut Valley Festival web site.