2020 In Memoriam courtesy of My Grass Is Blue

Many thanks to the Byrne family of Ireland, who run the bluegrass concert promotion company, My Grass Is Blue. For the past several years they have brought US bands over to tour in Ireland and England, and had expanded for 2020 to book acts in Europe as well, though COVID-19 put the kibosh on that for this year.

They put together this lovely remembrance of the bluegrass, old time, and traditional country artists who passed away during this past strange twelve months.

Nicely done!

My Grass Is Blue is moving into 2021 with high hopes, looking forward to presenting a tour by Kristy Cox, and another by Seth Mulder & Midnight Run in 2022.