2020 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the nominees for their 2020 Industry and Momentum Awards. Unlike the annual IBMA Bluegrass Awards, which are chosen by a ballot of the professional membership of the organization, these nominees are chosen by select committees of industry experts in the various disciplines.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside of the performing artists, and whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.

And the 2020 Industry Award nominees are:

Broadcaster of the Year

Barb Heller

Michael Kear

Brad Kolodner

Peter Thompson

Alan Tompkins

Event of the Year

The 2019-2020 Emelin Theatre Bluegrass Concert Series – Mamaroneck, NY

FreshGrass – North Adams, MA

Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival – Farmers Branch, TX

Augusta Heritage Center Bluegrass Week – Elkins, WV

Tell It To Me: The Johnson City Sessions 90th Anniversary Celebration – Johnson City, TN

Graphic Designer of the Year

Grace van’t Hof

Eric Barie

Michael Armistead

Carla Wehby

Lisa Berman

Liner Notes of the Year

Katy Daley – Live At The Cellar Door , The Seldom Scene

, The Seldom Scene Bill Nowlin – The Early Days of Bluegrass , Various Artists

, Various Artists Katie Harford Hogue & Matt Combs – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Volume 1 , Various Artists

, Various Artists Craig Havighurst – Bad For You , The SteelDrivers

, The SteelDrivers Ted Olson – Tell It to Me: Revisiting the Johnson City Sessions, 1928-1929, Various Artists

Songwriter of the Year

Ronnie Bowman

Louisa Branscomb

Milan Miller

Jerry Salley

Donna Ulisse

Sound Engineer of the Year

Van Atkins

Adam Engelhardt

Randy LeRoy

Stephen Mougin

Jason Singleton

Writer of the Year

Bill Conger

Thomas Goldsmith

Derek Halsey

Justin Hiltner

Kip Lornell

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2020 Momentum Award nominees are:

Mentor of the Year

Alan Bibey

Rick Lang

Scott Napier

Annie Savage

Valerie Smith

Industry Involvement

Malachi Graham

Adam Kirr

Kara Kundert

Jonathan Newton

Kris Truelsen

Vocalist

Tabitha Agnew

Amanda Cook

Victoria Kelley

Leanna Price

Melody Williamson

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

Tabitha Agnew

Thomas Cassell

Alex Edwards

Miles Quale

Lauren Price Napier

Liam Purcell

Sullivan Tuttle

Band

AJ Lee and Blue Summit (San Jose, CA)

Colebrook Road (Harrisburg, PA)

Midnight Skyracer (UK)

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (East Tennessee)

The Slocan Ramblers (Toronto, Ontario)

Winners will be announced during the 2020 World of Bluegrass convention, held virtually this year in response to the restrictions on assemblies in the state of North Carolina, where the convention would otherwise be held. Momentum Awards will be announced on September 29, and the Industry Awards on September 30.

Further details regarding times and how to watch the awards presentations will be posted soon online.