2020 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has today announced the nominees for their 2020 Industry and Momentum Awards. Unlike the annual IBMA Bluegrass Awards, which are chosen by a ballot of the professional membership of the organization, these nominees are chosen by select committees of industry experts in the various disciplines.
The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside of the performing artists, and whose contributions are critical to the furtherance of the music.
And the 2020 Industry Award nominees are:
Broadcaster of the Year
Barb Heller
Michael Kear
Brad Kolodner
Peter Thompson
Alan Tompkins
Event of the Year
The 2019-2020 Emelin Theatre Bluegrass Concert Series – Mamaroneck, NY
FreshGrass – North Adams, MA
Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival – Farmers Branch, TX
Augusta Heritage Center Bluegrass Week – Elkins, WV
Tell It To Me: The Johnson City Sessions 90th Anniversary Celebration – Johnson City, TN
Graphic Designer of the Year
Grace van’t Hof
Eric Barie
Michael Armistead
Carla Wehby
Lisa Berman
Liner Notes of the Year
Katy Daley – Live At The Cellar Door, The Seldom Scene
Bill Nowlin – The Early Days of Bluegrass, Various Artists
Katie Harford Hogue & Matt Combs – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Volume 1, Various Artists
Craig Havighurst – Bad For You, The SteelDrivers
Ted Olson – Tell It to Me: Revisiting the Johnson City Sessions, 1928-1929, Various Artists
Songwriter of the Year
Ronnie Bowman
Louisa Branscomb
Milan Miller
Jerry Salley
Donna Ulisse
Sound Engineer of the Year
Van Atkins
Adam Engelhardt
Randy LeRoy
Stephen Mougin
Jason Singleton
Writer of the Year
Bill Conger
Thomas Goldsmith
Derek Halsey
Justin Hiltner
Kip Lornell
The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.
And the 2020 Momentum Award nominees are:
Mentor of the Year
Alan Bibey
Rick Lang
Scott Napier
Annie Savage
Valerie Smith
Industry Involvement
Malachi Graham
Adam Kirr
Kara Kundert
Jonathan Newton
Kris Truelsen
Vocalist
Tabitha Agnew
Amanda Cook
Victoria Kelley
Leanna Price
Melody Williamson
Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)
Tabitha Agnew
Thomas Cassell
Alex Edwards
Miles Quale
Lauren Price Napier
Liam Purcell
Sullivan Tuttle
Band
AJ Lee and Blue Summit (San Jose, CA)
Colebrook Road (Harrisburg, PA)
Midnight Skyracer (UK)
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (East Tennessee)
The Slocan Ramblers (Toronto, Ontario)
Winners will be announced during the 2020 World of Bluegrass convention, held virtually this year in response to the restrictions on assemblies in the state of North Carolina, where the convention would otherwise be held. Momentum Awards will be announced on September 29, and the Industry Awards on September 30.
Further details regarding times and how to watch the awards presentations will be posted soon online.