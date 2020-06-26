2020 IBMA Award nominees announced

Earlier today in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for their 31st annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. Also announced were the 2020 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame, and recipients of the organization’s Distinguished Achievement Awards.

This year’s nominees came early, owing to the recent decision to make World of Bluegrass, the IBMA’s annual convention week, into a virtual online event owing to COVID-19 concerns. IBMA has announced that all seminars and showcase performances will be presented online this year, but nothing has yet been shared regarding exactly how the awards show will be handled.

These award nominees are selected in a three part process by the professional membership of the IBMA, consisting of artists, songwriters, label personnel, radio hosts, event producers, managers and agents, publicists, studio engineers, associations, manufacturers, retailers, and others who work in the bluegrass industry. These same voters will choose the actual winners as well.

2020 Hall Of Fame Inductees

New Grass Revival

The Johnson Mountain Boys

J.T. Gray

2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Norman & Judy Adams



Daryl & Phyllis Adkins

Darol Anger

Wayne Rice

Jack Tottle

2020 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Nominations

Entertainer Of The Year (tie)

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Special Consensus

Vocal Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mile Twelve

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Sam Bush Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

New Artist Of The Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Mile Twelve

Song Of The Year

Both E nds Of The Train – Blue Highway (artist), Tim Stafford/Steve Gulley (writers), Rounder Records, Blue Highway (producers)

– Blue Highway (artist), Tim Stafford/Steve Gulley (writers), Rounder Records, Blue Highway (producers) Chicago Barn Dance – Special Consensus (artist), Becky Buller/Missy Raines/Alison Brown (writers), Compass Records, Alison Brown (producer)

Haggard – The Grascals (artist), Harley Allen (writers), Mountain Home Music Company, The Grascals (producers)

Hickory, Walnut & Pine – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Slaid Cleaves/Nathan Hamilton (writer), Rounder Records, Dave Maggar (producer)

Living Like There’s No Tomorrow – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Jim McBride/Roger Alan Murrah (writer), Billy Blue Records, Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producers)

Album Of The Year (tie)

Chicago Barn Dance – Special Consensus (artist), Compass Records, Alison Brown (producer)

Home – Billy Strings (artist), Rounder Records, Glenn Brown (producer)

Live In Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Billy Blue Records, Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producers)

New Moon Over My Shoulder – Larry Sparks (artist), Rebel Records, Larry Sparks (producer)

Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland (artist), Compass Records, Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers)

Toil, Tears & Trouble – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Rounder Records, Dave Maggard (producer)

Tribulation – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Billy Blue Records, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Appalachian Road Show (producers)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

Angel Too Soon – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Because He Loved Me – Dale Ann Bradley (artist), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Gonna Rise And Shine – Alan Bibey & Grasstowne (artist), Mark Hodges (producer), Mountain Fever Records (label)

I’m Going To Heaven – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Little Black Train – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Barry Abernathy, Darrell Webb, and Ben Isaacs (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland (artist), Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers), Compass Records (label)

Shenandoah Breakdown – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Soldier’s Joy – Jesse McReynolds with Michael Cleveland (artist), Jesse McReynolds (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

The Appalachian Road – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Appalachian Road Show (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Guitar Peace – Billy Strings (artist), Glenn Brown (producer), Rounder Records (label)

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

Chicago Barn Dance – Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – Jason Barie featuring Del McCoury & Paul William (artists), Jason Barie (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel (artist), Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers), Compass Records (label)

The Barber’s Fiddle – Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw (artists), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)

On and On – Gena Britt with Brooke Aldridge (artists), Gena Britt (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Russell Moore



Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Amanda Smith

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Ned Luberecki

Scott Vestal

Bass

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Marshall Wilborn

Fiddle

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brok

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Nominations for the Industry Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced at a later date.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2020 nominees!