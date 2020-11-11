2020 Banjo Summit goes virtual

Round Window Institute’s Banjo Summit is going virtual this year, with all classes and workshops held online.

Overseen by Jake Schepps, The Banjo Summit has a very specific focus. Their goal is to demonstrate new techniques to add color to traditional playing, and open your mind to reach beyond bluegrass. It is oriented towards experienced or advanced three-finger banjo players, ready to expand the boundaries of their banjo experience.

Instructors this year are taken from the literal cream of the crop: Béla Fleck, Kristin Scott Benson, Jake Blount, BB Bowness, Wes Corbett, Adam Larabee, Jayme Stone, Bennett Sullivan, and Jake Schepps.

Classes will be held live, in real time, via Zoom. Attendees can interact with the instructors during classes, and will have access to the Zoom videos after the Summit concludes on a password-protected site.

The Banjo Summit will be held December 4-6, following this schedule (all times EST):

Friday, December 4

12:30 – 1:00 p.m.: Orientation and Intros

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Wes Corbett hands-on class

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Music Theory with Adam Larrabee

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Jayme Stone hands-on class

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: BB Bowness on ripping fiddle tunes

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Dinner Break

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Wes Corbett CD Release

Saturday, December 5

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Office Hours

1:00 – 1:45 p.m.: Jayme Stone class

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: Wes discusses Cascade

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.: Adam Larrabee hands-on class

5:00 – 6:30 p.m.: Bela Fleck

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Dinner Break

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Jake Blount lecture/concert

Sunday, December 6

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Office Hours

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Adam Larrabee hands-on class

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Applied music theory with Jayme Stone

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Wes Corbett hands-on class

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Bennett Sullivan: Melodic Fiddle Tunes in the key of G

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Dinner Break

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Kristen Scott Benson

Tuition for all three days is $200, with a $25 discount for everyone who registers by November 20.

Full details on the 2020 Banjo Summit can be found online.