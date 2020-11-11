2020 Banjo Summit goes virtual

Skip to content
Post navigation
Round Window Institute’s
Banjo Summit is going virtual this year, with all classes and workshops held online.
Overseen by Jake Schepps, The Banjo Summit has a very specific focus. Their goal is to demonstrate new techniques to add color to traditional playing, and open your mind to reach beyond bluegrass. It is oriented towards experienced or advanced three-finger banjo players, ready to expand the boundaries of their banjo experience.
Instructors this year are taken from the literal cream of the crop: Béla Fleck, Kristin Scott Benson, Jake Blount, BB Bowness, Wes Corbett, Adam Larabee, Jayme Stone, Bennett Sullivan, and Jake Schepps.
Classes will be held live, in real time, via Zoom. Attendees can interact with the instructors during classes, and will have access to the Zoom videos after the Summit concludes on a password-protected site.
The Banjo Summit will be held December 4-6, following this schedule (all times EST):
Friday, December 4
12:30 – 1:00 p.m.: Orientation and Intros
1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Wes Corbett hands-on class
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Music Theory with Adam Larrabee
4:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Jayme Stone hands-on class
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: BB Bowness on ripping fiddle tunes
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Dinner Break
8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Wes Corbett CD Release
Saturday, December 5
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Office Hours
1:00 – 1:45 p.m.: Jayme Stone class
2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: Wes discusses Cascade
3:30 – 4:15 p.m.: Adam Larrabee hands-on class
5:00 – 6:30 p.m.: Bela Fleck
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Dinner Break
8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Jake Blount lecture/concert
Sunday, December 6
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Office Hours
1:00 – 2:00 p.m.: Adam Larrabee hands-on class
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Applied music theory with Jayme Stone
4:00 – 5:00 p.m.: Wes Corbett hands-on class
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Bennett Sullivan: Melodic Fiddle Tunes in the key of G
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Dinner Break
8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: Kristen Scott Benson
Tuition for all three days is $200, with a $25 discount for everyone who registers by November 20.
Full details on the 2020 Banjo Summit
can be found online.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/2020-banjo-summit-goes-virtual/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email List :<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/2020-banjo-summit-goes-virtual/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email List :<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>