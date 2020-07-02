20 Things You Didn’t Know About Stephen Mougin

This Stephen Mougin profile is a contribution from Kim Detwiller Burton with Team Strategies.

Since moving to Nashville almost two decades ago, Stephen Mougin has written, tracked, and produced for countless artists within the bluegrass, Americana, and country music genres, as well as launching his own record label, Dark Shadow Recording. As a producer and a songwriter, Stephen has won numerous awards for his work with other artists. In addition, he has traveled the globe performing with one of the world’s most lauded artists, Sam Bush, in The Sam Bush Band.

Since 2014, Dark Shadow Recording has released music from some of the finest bluegrass and Americana musicians around the country, including Becky Buller, Rick Faris, Stephen Mougin, The Rigneys, Man About a Horse, and Jana Mougin. The label has found solid success in the bluegrass genre and currently has 20 IBMA nods in the second round of nominations.

This month he is excited to debut his first project, Ordinary Soul. The 12-track Ordinary Soul has released three singles with a fourth, The Song That I Call Home, that hits the airwaves on Friday, July 10, 2020. Stephen, along with a collection of friends such as Bush, Buller, and many others, will take you to some poignant musical intersections while delivering some slamming bluegrass tunes.