20 Things You Didn’t Know about High Fidelity

High Fidelity releases its second recording for Rebel Records this week. Banjo Player’s Blues is available June 12, 2020. A showcase of the band’s love for tradition, brother duets, virtuosic instrumental innovators, well-crafted harmony, Gospel music, and banjos, this new album delivers each of these characteristics flawlessly.

High Fidelity is a band comprised of talented singers and multi-instrumentalists, with a love for the sometimes overlooked early innovators of bluegrass music. The group’s presentation is always authentic, fresh and familiar. They present a meaningful interpretation of the past that captures the true essence of the music these artists learned from the genre’s early masters.

Here are 20 things you may not know about High Fidelity (Jeremy Stephens, Corrina Rose Logston, Kurt Stephenson, Vickie Vaughn and Daniel Amick).

Jeremy and Corrina met at SPBGMA in 2009, the only year we know of that the event fell on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Daniel is the youngest member of the band, but has been married for 5 years already and has two children (currently the only High Fidelity member with children).

Vickie is a cancer survivor!

Kurt didn’t wash his right hand for about 2 days after shaking hands with Earl Scruggs when he was 11.

Corrina has kept a journal since she was about 7 years old.

High Fidelity aspires to be one of the healthiest bands in bluegrass!

Vickie hates the saxophone.

Jeremy is currently aspiring to learn to play the concert zither, an instrument he has loved for years.

Kurt got interested in bluegrass at age 9, but before that, he didn’t care for it and Billy Ray Cyrus was his favorite artist.

Daniel is very talented at skipping rocks. Jeremy counted 17 skips off of a single rock once.

When rehearsing for High Fidelity records, it has become a tradition to have a supper of Andrea Stephenson’s taco soup and salsa.

Kurt was bitten on two toes by a raccoon, given rabies shots, and played a wedding party in a matter of a few hours.

Jeremy and Corrina are learning how to sew their own clothes. Daniel already knows how.

In 2010, Kurt and Jeremy went together to the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in Winfield, KS. Jeremy got 3rd place and Kurt got 1st!

Vickie got awards in high school for being a print media master.

At age 12, Daniel was firing cannons in reenactments.

Jeremy and Corrina have a home espresso machine and enjoy making a variety of espresso-based drinks.

Kurt LOVES football, basketball, baseball, ping pong, and washer pitching (High Fidelity says Kurt loves basically all things sports. Jeremy is usually asking, “Is this sports?”).

Daniel is very interested in holistic and sustainable farming and is working on building a community around that lifestyle.

Every member in High Fidelity enjoys playing multiple styles of music that do not get featured in the High Fidelity show. You’ll have to follow them individually to find out more.

Learn more about this hot, rising band of young traditionalists online.