20 things you didn’t know about Daryl Mosley

For more than three decades, singer-songwriter
Daryl Mosley has applied his warm-as-country-sunshine voice and thoughtful lyrics to a wealth of memorable material. Throughout the 1990s, he toured as lead vocalist with much-celebrated bluegrass group, The New Tradition, then joined the legendary Osborne Brothers in 2001. In 2010, Mosley formed The Farm Hands, which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in bluegrass. Now, with (Pinecastle), the Waverly, TN native steps into the solo spotlight with a collection driven by sincere, compelling storytelling built on a solid bluegrass foundation. The Secret Of Life
Daryl learned to play guitar on his mother’s 1956 Gibson. (He still has the guitar)
Daryl used to be a demo singer for some of the top songwriters in Nashville
He can make balloon animals
The first time Daryl was at a bluegrass festival, inside the Ryman Auditorium, and inside the Bluebird Cafe, he was performing there
Daryl’s middle name is Curtis, after his maternal grandfather
As a teenager, Daryl once finished 3rd in a talent contest. There were 3 entries!
Daryl is a published author. He wrote the book,
The Coach’s Secret about coaching baseball He still has his baseball card collection from when he was a kid
Daryl wrote the songs for the choral Christmas musical,
A Smoky Mountain Christmas Story His all-time favorite TV show is
Mad Men He has been in 49 of the 50 states, missing only Hawaii
The Booth Brothers’ recording of Daryl’s song,
(Ask The Blind Man) He Saw It All, was named one of the top 35 Southern Gospel songs of all time. On a dare, Daryl once entered and finished 2nd place in the state of Kentucky buck dancing contest. (Daryl can NOT dance but there were only three entries! Hard to believe there was one more entry worse than him!)
When he was 19, he was a grand prize winner on the country music game show
Fandango on TNN Daryl has designed some of the tourism billboards on I-40 in Tennessee
With the band New Tradition, he once sang the National Anthem at a Cleveland Indians-Chicago White Sox baseball game
In high school, Daryl was voted ‘Friendliest’ of his graduating class
In 2011, he recorded an album at historic RCA Studio B in Nashville, and actually sang in Elvis’ microphone
Daryl is the director of the Chamber of Commerce in Humphreys County, Tennessee where he lives.
Daryl has written #1 songs in three different genres: Bluegrass, Christian Country, and Southern Gospel
20 Things is a recurring column curated by Claire Ratliff.
