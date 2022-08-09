2 Girls Bluegrass on the air in Poplar Bluff

Skip to content
2 Girls Bluegrass is a bluegrass radio program – two in fact – and a musical act, both of which entertain people in Poplar Bluff, MO.
They are Sandy Taurone and Ann McAllister, and the duo have taken it upon themselves to keep bluegrass lovers in southeastern Missouri informed and up to date on current bluegrass music.
In addition to their weekly gospel bluegrass show on
KOKS, they also host a secular traditional bluegrass program for Black River Public Radio that air twice each week. You’ll not only hear new music from your favorite artists, Ann and Sandy include interview segments whenever possible with top performers. Recent interviews have featured Doyle Lawson, Frank Ray and Cedar Hill, Kevin Parter, and Lindley Creek.
Their gospel show is broadcast every Tuesday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. (central) at 89.5 FM. It can also be heard via online streaming from the
KOKS web site.
On Black River Public Radio, you can hear them Tuesdays and Fridays at 5:00 p.m. at 101.9 FM. No streaming option there, unfortunately.
The 2 Girls will always let everyone know about bluegrass happenings in the region, so no one misses out when artists roll through.
When not on the air, Sandy and Ann are often picking and singing, as both have been involved in bluegrass this past 20 years. They no longer maintain a full band, but still appear at area shows and festivals by calling on their many pickin’ buddies in and around Poplar Bluff.
Give 2 Girls Bluegrass a listen if you are in town, or by streaming them online.
