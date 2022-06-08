1940 Ford from Corey Zink

Sound Biscuit Productions has a new single this month for bluegrass singer and songwriter Corey Zink, recorded with his group Zink & Company.

It’s one called 1940 Ford, which Corey wrote about turning your thoughts back in time to when life may have been less stressful, or where more joyful recollections reside.

Or as he puts it…

“Many people enjoy restoring old cars, old buses, and old trucks. I wrote the song (1940 Ford) for a friend of mine who had restored his ’40 Ford. Seeing it brought back to life, as it was when it was brand new open my eyes to why I believe many people enjoy the hobby. My feeling is that it takes them back to a time in their life that they can reflect on happy and positive memories. My intent was to do the same with the song, and I hope this song will lift some spirits and take some folks back to a time in their life when they can enjoy the simple pleasures of a less chaotic time. I like to write songs that have a message that will touch your heart or maybe even teach you a lesson. My hope is that this song will bring a smile or a happy tear.”

Zink sings lead and plays guitar, supported by Jesse Brock on mandolin, Dan Menzone on banjo, Steve Carr on bass, and Billy Hawks on fiddle. Mason Zink and Steve Carr sing harmony.

Have a listen…

1940 Ford is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.