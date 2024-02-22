1682 from Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett

Veteran bluegrass singers and instrumentalists Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett have released a new single, the third for what will be their second duo album for Bonfire Music Group.

The two also perform together when their schedules coincide, Lane’s with Blue Highway and Bennett’s with his various musical projects. While most of Shawn’s career has been with Blue Highway, following a stint with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Richard made his name as guitarist with J.D. Crowe & The New South. He has also worked a number of dinner shows in the Sevierville/Pigeon Forge region.

This latest is a Lane composition, 1682, a first person account from a disembodied spirit who reacts to the changing world he has seen since his passing in the titular year, as well as the people he bedevils. Shawn sings the lead and plays guitar, with Richard likewise on guitar, and Grayson Lane on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Jacob McFadyen on bass.

Lane gives high marks to his associates in the studio for this one.

“Everyone interpreted the melody and lyrics perfectly to 1682 in the studio. This cut has that rare magic to it that you can only hope for when recording. I hope you have as much fun listening to it as we did recording it.”

They put together a haunting track on this thoughtful song, which finishes with extended guitar solos from both men.

Tasty stuff. Have a listen…

1682 is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.