16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs from Megan Lynch

Noted Nashville fiddle player and instructor,
Megan Lynch, has announced the release of her latest instructional book, , published by Bethany Olds Music and Troy Nelson Music. 16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs
As the title suggests, this new manual is meant to assist beginning and intermediate fiddle students learn new tunes, and see how to move from simple to more complicated arrangements using common techniques.
Lynch, a seven-time national fiddle champion, presents a super simple and an intermediate version for each of these 16 familiar tunes, which are shown in both standard notation and a fiddle tablature system, so fiddlers who do not read music are able to quickly learn the material in the book. Downloadable audio files are also available for every arrangement.
Tunes covered include:
Arkansas Traveler
Banks of the Ohio
Big Sciota
Cripple Creek
East Tennessee Blues
Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss
Home Sweet Home
In the Pines
Kitchen Girl
Little Liza Jane
Lonesome Road Blues
Old Joe Clark
Squirrel Hunters
St. Anne’s Reel
Whiskey Before Breakfast
Will the Circle Be Unbroken
16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs: Beginner & Intermediate Arrangements of Every Tune by Megan Lynch is available from Amazon in both a print edition for $13.99, and a Kindle version for $9.99.
