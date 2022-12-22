16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs from Megan Lynch

Noted Nashville fiddle player and instructor, Megan Lynch, has announced the release of her latest instructional book, 16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs, published by Bethany Olds Music and Troy Nelson Music.

As the title suggests, this new manual is meant to assist beginning and intermediate fiddle students learn new tunes, and see how to move from simple to more complicated arrangements using common techniques.

Lynch, a seven-time national fiddle champion, presents a super simple and an intermediate version for each of these 16 familiar tunes, which are shown in both standard notation and a fiddle tablature system, so fiddlers who do not read music are able to quickly learn the material in the book. Downloadable audio files are also available for every arrangement.

Tunes covered include:

Arkansas Traveler

Banks of the Ohio

Big Sciota

Cripple Creek

East Tennessee Blues

Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss

Home Sweet Home

In the Pines

Kitchen Girl

Little Liza Jane

Lonesome Road Blues

Old Joe Clark

Squirrel Hunters

St. Anne’s Reel

Whiskey Before Breakfast

Will the Circle Be Unbroken

16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs: Beginner & Intermediate Arrangements of Every Tune by Megan Lynch is available from Amazon in both a print edition for $13.99, and a Kindle version for $9.99.