16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs from Megan Lynch

Posted on by John Lawless

Noted Nashville fiddle player and instructor, Megan Lynch, has announced the release of her latest instructional book, 16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs, published by Bethany Olds Music and Troy Nelson Music.

As the title suggests, this new manual is meant to assist beginning and intermediate fiddle students learn new tunes, and see how to move from simple to more complicated arrangements using common techniques.

Lynch, a seven-time national fiddle champion, presents a super simple and an intermediate version for each of these 16 familiar tunes, which are shown in both standard notation and a fiddle tablature system, so fiddlers who do not read music are able to quickly learn the material in the book. Downloadable audio files are also available for every arrangement.

Tunes covered include:

  • Arkansas Traveler
  • Banks of the Ohio
  • Big Sciota
  • Cripple Creek
  • East Tennessee Blues
  • Fly Around My Pretty Little Miss
  • Home Sweet Home
  • In the Pines
  • Kitchen Girl
  • Little Liza Jane
  • Lonesome Road Blues
  • Old Joe Clark
  • Squirrel Hunters
  • St. Anne’s Reel
  • Whiskey Before Breakfast
  • Will the Circle Be Unbroken

16 Easy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddle Songs: Beginner & Intermediate Arrangements of Every Tune by Megan Lynch is available from Amazon in both a print edition for $13.99, and a Kindle version for $9.99.

Megan Lynch

