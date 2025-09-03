14th annual Family Band Festival report

Redbud Hill at the 2025 Blanchard Bluegrass Festival – photo © Pamm Tucker

The 14th annual Blanchard Bluegrass Festival in Blanchard, OK, promised to be a vibrant celebration of music, community, and culture. It did not disappoint as it drew bluegrass enthusiasts from near and far, with attendees from Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas as well as Oklahoma.

This year’s festival showcased an impressive lineup of headliners, including the renowned Hunt Brothers, the dynamic Clifftop, the soulful Redbud Hill, rising stars known as The High Road, the beloved Horn Family, and local favorites, The Gray Stone Bluegrass Revival. With a rich history and a reputation for fostering a welcoming atmosphere, the festival highlights the best of our region’s bluegrass music, but also offers a variety of activities for all ages, making it a perfect gathering for families, friends, and music lovers alike.

This yearly gathering is a haven for bluegrass lovers, a place where banjos twang, fiddles saw, and fans of all ages come together to celebrate the joyous tunes that define this beloved genre.

Established 14 years ago, this free, two-day festival was born out of a passion for bluegrass and the desire to bring the community together through music. Over the years, it has transformed from a casual get-together into a must-attend event on the bluegrass calendar—no small feat! The festival gives Blanchard a chance to showcases incredible talent while also promoting local culture and spirit. It’s nearly impossible to resist the call of the banjo when it echoes through the streets of Blanchard.

Let’s Meet the bands that were in the spotlight, starting with The Hunt Brothers

When it comes to bluegrass, The Hunt Brothers bring a blend of traditional sounds with a contemporary twist that’s as refreshing as a cold glass of sweet tea on a hot summer day. With harmonies that could charm the birds from the trees, their captivating performances leave audiences wanting more—because who doesn’t love a good foot-stomping jam session? These two brothers established themselves in Guthrie, OK, playing with Byron Berline and John Hickman.

Clifftop: Roots and Musical Journey

These guys are not just another bluegrass band; they’re the epitome of musical storytelling. Clifftop takes listeners on a magical journey through their roots, drawing upon a rich heritage that’s as deep as a southern river. Their tunes are steeped in tradition while still feeling fresh, making them a favorite among both old-timers and newbies alike. Phillip Wilson heads up this group of four extremely talented individuals.

Redbud Hill: Unique Sound and Contributions

If you’re searching for something with a bit of spice, look no further than Redbud Hill. Their unique sound combines elements from various genres, creating a bluegrass experience that’s anything but ordinary. With heartfelt lyrics and melodies that can give you all the feels, their contributions to the festival were quite memorable. When it comes to harmonies, this group has the best of them.

The High Road: Rising Stars in Bluegrass

Watch out, world! The High Road is making waves in the bluegrass scene, and it’s hard to ignore their catchy tunes and magnetic performances. These rising stars aren’t just ready for the spotlight; they’re on a mission to redefine bluegrass for a new generation. Grab your sunglasses, because these talented musicians are shining bright!

The Horn Family: Traditional and Family Heritage

Bringing a delightful dose of tradition, The Horn Family embodies the essence of bluegrass music. Their performances are not only a tribute to family heritage but also a celebration of the stories that bind us all. Expect harmonies that will tug at your heartstrings and an atmosphere infused with love and laughter. After all, family is what bluegrass is all about!

And did I forget to mention that Henry Burgess, of Rick Faris’ band was on hand too! Henry sat in with his old friends, The Hunt Brothers and The High Road.

The lineup had you dancing in your seat, or standing and clapping, because with this much talent, you won’t want to miss a single act!

What’ goes best with great music? Great food! The festival was bursting with food and vendors that catered to all tastes. Whether you’re craving BBQ, cotton candy as big as your head, locally made beef jerky, or artisan crafts, there was something to keep your belly full and your spirit high. Warning: the temptation to take home more than just a few memories was on hand!

The festival grounds also provided a swing set and playground (with sand) designed for the kiddos, so that it could be enjoyed by all ages.

Blanchard is only about an hour drive from the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City, and the home of the NBA Champions, The Thunder. It is also the hometown of Grammy winner, Jody Miller (Queen of The House, which was the answer to King of The Road, by Roger Miller). Be sure and grab a pic with her street sign, Jody Miller Avenue, and drive by the Event Center that is named after her.

There are a variety of accommodations, from cozy motels to charming bed-and-breakfasts, all within less than an hour. Plus, Blanchard offers local shops that offer you the opportunity to walk down memory lane, or tasty country diners where bluegrass musicians gather after a set. There’s plenty to see and do, making this festival a perfect excuse for a mini getaway!

The local communities rally around this festival each year. Local businesses and organizations have stepped up as sponsors, allowing this beloved event to remain free of charge. The city of Blanchard provides golf carts (with cushy seats) driven by volunteers to shuttle you right up to the stage.

In 2026, be sure to put this festival on your “must attend” list.