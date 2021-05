13 graduate from ETSU Bluegrass program

Along with May flowers, we are in the time of college commencements, when proud parents and happy graduates spend hours in lengthy ceremonies to mark their official entrance into the world of adulthood. Many of the observances are a bit muted this year as COVID restrictions hang on in some areas, but it is always something to celebrate for family and friends.

The Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University had a total of 13 students who graduated last week, ten with a bachelors degree from the program, and three taking a minor. Several of them are already working with touring groups as live shows are back on the agenda in many parts of the US.

We are pleased to offer our congratulations to these newly-minted grassers. Many thanks to Dan Boner, Director of the Bluegrass program at ETSU, for sharing this information.

May 2021 ETSU Bluegrass Majors:

May 2021 ETSU Bluegrass Minors:

Congratulations, and well done all!