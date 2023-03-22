1000 Miles from Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett

Bonfire Music Group has a new single for the special project duo, Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett. It’s a new song the two of them wrote called 1000 Miles. It’s a moody song about being far from what means the most to you.

Both are experienced bluegrass veterans, with Lane logging nearly 30 years with Blue Highway, and Bennett playing for several years with J.D. Crowe & The New South, plus the band Flashback. Both have also recorded a number of solo projects.

Shawn says that the lyrics describe a feeling most of us can recall.

“I think this song captures the essence of having distance between you and whatever it is that your thoughts hold. This melody definitely lives in the feel good side of that distance. Every one of us felt it while this track was being recorded.”

With Lane and Bennett both on guitar, Shawn sings lead with his son, Grayson, on mandolin and tenor vocal, and Jacob McFadyen on bass.

Have a listen…

1000 Miles is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.