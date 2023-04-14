$1 bluegrass coin available from the US Mint

Did you know that the US Mint, in both Denver and Philadelphia, has made a special $1 coin commemorating the Commonwealth of Kentucky, that is available for purchase in uncirculated condition? Neither did we.

The face side of the coin has an embossed Statue of Liberty and the words, “In God We Trust,” while the back has an image of a banjo with the words “Kentucky Bluegrass” across the coin. These are actual US currency dollar coins, i.e., legal tender, though we suspect you may want to keep them for keepsakes and share them with family and friends rather than use them to pay for parking.

The coins are offered for sale directly from the Mint, in either rolls of 25 or bags of 100, and you can choose from either the Philadelphia or Denver pressings, so marked on the face with a D or a PH. It is part of the American Innovation collection with one coin minted for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The American Innovation coins are made of copper, with 6% zinc, 3.5% maganese, and 2% nickel. A mint mark, the year, and “E Pluribus Unum” are engraved into the edge of the coin.

While we understand that these coins are in short supply, as a limited supply were made, they are still available from the US Mint. Collectors online are already offering single coins for around $3 each.

Many thanks to Tom Conklin who let us in on this fact. He had bought a roll of these 2022 issue coins which he likes to give to friends in the bluegrass community.