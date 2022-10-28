￼Grey Wind from new Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett project

Bonfire Music Group has a new album from the duo of Shawn Lane and Richard Bennet, two well-established bluegrass singers and songwriters whose 2019 album demonstrated how well the two work together as well. A debut single, Grey Wind, is released this week offering a first glimpse at their latest effort.

Both men have blazed a career path on their own prior to any decision to collaborate. Lane is the founding mandolinist with Blue Highway and has spent nearly three decades touring and recording with them. He is also one of the group’s chief songwriters. Bennett earned his stripes as a guitarist and vocalist, including several years as a member of J.D. Crowe & The New South. Richard has a number of solo recordings to his name and was recently part of the band Flashback.

Grey Wind is a song that Shawn wrote, which he says came from a grey feeling that he couldn’t shake.

“I was going through a rough patch and was talking to my brother about it. He told me ‘you know, it can only rain so long’ – this song just fell out of the sky on me one day.”

Shawn takes the lead vocal on this one and Richard the tenor harmony, as they trade off on mandolin and guitar.

Have a listen…

Grey Wind is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.