You Gave Me A Song – The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard

And now Kenny is collecting interview and archival footage with an eye towards assembling it into a feature-length documentary. His previous films have run roughly an hour, with several chosen to screen at film festivals around the country and on PBS.

He says that he tested the waters a bit with his friends in the academic world before broaching the topic with Alice, now 82 years of age and largely retired.

“I spoke with Bill Farris, history professor at UNC and associate director of the Center for the Study of the American South, about the idea, and he was very enthusiastic. I finally spoke to Alice and she was initially reluctant, but after a few discussions she said, ‘sure… it sounds like fun.’ My plan is to follow Alice in her life today, and capture her in music making, teaching workshops and the like. We’ll tell her life story through her archives, and Mike Seeger’s archives, woven into the story of her life today. I’m working on lots of interviews with people who know her well, with the story told through these interviews, mostly with Alice herself.”

In addition to Dalsheimer, You Gave Me A Song has a small staff working on production and marketing. DL Anderson and Heather Cook are listed as Associate Producers, and Ashley Melzer as Executive Producer.

The people working on this project are also looking for help from the people who know and love Alice’s music. As always, financial support is solicited, with donations being full tax deductible through the Southern Documentary Fund, and they are hoping that anyone with photos, film, or video of Gerrard through the years might be willing to share it with the filmmakers.

Kenny says that he has been shooting with Alice for the past year, and is now ready to do more formal, sit-down interviews and bring in cinematographers to assist with the filming.

“Alice is very humble and self-effacing. But she is a documentarian herself, and an archivist, so she understands what I’m doing. I’m making this for people who don’t know her, to explain who she is and what she’s done – and still does.”

He figures it will take him most of this year to finish shooting, with hopes for a 2018 release if the necessary funding is forthcoming. It is thought that a budget of $120,000 will be required to capture interviews, take care of music and film licensing, and for final editing and prints.

Melzer will soon embark on fundraising in earnest, and anyone interested in supporting this project can find more details online.

Kenny will be looking for distribution through public television, and through old time and bluegrass music camps and associations, with perhaps a limited run on DVD as well.

He’s promised to stay in touch as the film moves forward, so we’ll be sure to post updates as they become available.