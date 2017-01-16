World of Bluegrass ’17 showcase applications open this week

The International Bluegrass Music Association will begin accepting applications this week for artists interested in showcasing during their 2017 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC later this summer. Criteria for inclusion are subjective, and based on selecting performers who are positioned to make a substantial jump in touring over the next few years, or established acts with new personnel or a redefined sound.

The application process opens on January 17 with all received by February considered by the showcase selection committee. Chosen artists will be invited to perform at a number of different locations during the Bluegrass Ramble portion of IBMA week (September 26-28) at the Raleigh Convention Center and a number of nearby entertainment venues.

Applications can be completed online, which includes a $25 fee. Invited artists will also be assessed a $500 fee to offset the organization’s processing costs.

But all Bluegrass Ramble performers receive a wealth of benefits, in addition to stage spots before industry leaders, as described on the IBMA web site:

Full conference registration package for performing members of group (value $1000+)

Complimentary booth space during business conference (value $600+)

One organizational membership for group (value $205)

Featured profile in conference program and on the WOB smart phone app

Inclusion of one mp3 on the 2017 IBMA Bluegrass Ramble Mixtape via Noisetrade.

Featured promotion on social media by IBMA

Priority access to Gig Fair appointments

Scheduled consultation in advance of events on maximizing showcase opportunities

Applications will be accepted starting at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, January 17.

Full details on this year’s World of Bluegrass can be found online.