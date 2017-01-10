Win a Hatfield Banjo from Shepherdsville Music Barn

Arthur Hatfield, builder of Hatfield Banjos, has donated one of his Buck Creek models to the folks at the Shepherdsville Music Barn. The banjo, valued at $2700, will be offered in a raffle to benefit the Wounded Warrior project.

This is a professional grade banjo with a mahogany neck and resonator, a one-piece flange, and one of Arthur’s Hatfield tone ring fitted to a three-ply maple rim. It will be delivered to the winner in a hard shell case, and they need not be present to win.

Gary Brewer and his family host bluegrass shows every Friday night during the winter months at the Music Barn, and the banjo will be displayed at all these concerts between now and April 14 when a winner will be drawn. Three tickets are available at the shows for $5, ten for $10, or twenty five for $20. Tickets can also be purchased from Gary’s web site if you can’t make the shows.

Each Friday night, Brewer and his Kentucky Ramblers play at set at the Barn in Shepherdsville, KY, followed by a performance by a top bluegrass touring act. He has Feller & Hill coming in this week, IIIrd Tyme Out next, and Sideline the week after. The last show of 2017 is April 14 when the banjo winner will be named.

You can see a list of performers at the Friday Night Bluegrass shows online, and find more details on the Hatfield Buck Creek model on Arthur’s site.