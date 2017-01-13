Welcome Evelyne Pitney!

Here’s a lovely bluegrass surprise. Evelyne Nadine Pitney was born last night to Emily Bankester Pitney and her husband, rising country singer Mo Pitney. Emily is one of the three singing sisters that make up The Bankesters.

Evelyne was not expected for another three weeks, so she took her excited parents by surprise when she made her imminent arrival known. She was born on January 12 at 7:00 a.m. in Carbondale, IL, weighing in at 5 lbs 4 oz, 19 1/2 inches.

The Bankesters had scheduled a video shoot for today in Nashville, but those plans had to be scrapped.

Mother and child are said to be doing well, with family members in constant attendance.

Congratulations Emily and Mo, and a big bluegrass welcome to little Evelyne who is destined to be a lovely girl with a beautiful singing voice.