Volume Five banjo tabs coming soon

Patton Wages, banjo player with Volume Five, is producing a tablature book with all the solos and selected backup from their Drifter and Voices albums. The transcriptions were created by Russell Sawler, who has done tabs for numerous JD Crowe projects, plus recent books for Jason Davis, Greg Cahill, Ron Stewart, and Kristin Scott Benson.

The books are in production now, but Patton hopes to have some with him when they perform next Saturday at SPBGMA.

Wages is a thoroughly modern bluegrass banjo player, with a subtle but driving style that should be attractive to any pickers learning to play the instrument. With today’s widely-available slow down software, learning transcriptions from records is a great way to work on tone and timing, as well as walk through what another professional player has done in the studio.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but if it follows the pattern of Sawler’s recent releases, expect an asking price of $24.95.

They will be available at all Volume Five shows, from the band web site, and from Russell’s Bluegrass Outlet site.