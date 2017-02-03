Two other SPBGMA showcases this weekend

When we posted a list of hotel showcases for this weekend’s SPBGMA convention in Nashville yesterday, we missed a couple of big ones.

Tonight Wilson Pickins Productions and The Bluegrass Jamboree will host an off-site event at the Texas Troubadour Theatre, formerly the Ernest Tubb Theatre, on Music Valley Drive near the Grand Ole Opry House. Billed as the Troubadour Bluegrass Sessions, they will have top bluegrass on stage from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Scheduled to perform are:

6:00 – Randall Hibbitts & Appalachia

6:25 – Kristi Stanley

6:35 – Jim & Lynda Woolsey

7:00 – Wilson Banjo Co

7:25 – Mike Bentley & Cumberland Gap Connection

7:50 – Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon

8:15 – Bluegrass Outlaws

8:40 – Kim Robins & 40 Years Late

9:05 Branded Bluegrass

9:30 – New Balance

9:55 – Sandy Shortridge Band

10:20 – Shannon Slaughter & County Clare

10:40 – Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

There is no charge to attend.

Then on Saturday night back at the Sheraton, in suite #3094, the 2017 SamJam will host entertainment from 3:30-11:30 p.m.

Set to play are:

3:30 – Fireball Mail

4:20 – Adam Wakefield & The Copperheads

5:00 – Tim Strong & Kentucky Ridge

5:40 – Claybank

6:20 – Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

7:00 – NewTown

7:40 – Alicia Nugent & Bradley Walker

8:20 – Turning Ground

9:00 – Hammertowne

9:40 – Blue Mafia

10:20 – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

11:00 – Flatt Lonesome & Friends

Check ’em out if you’re in town.