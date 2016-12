Dave Adkins has released a lyric video for his current single, Turn and Burn, a bluesy truck driving song he wrote along with David Morris and Dawn Kenney. It appears on his recent self-titled album from Mountain Fever.

Turn and Burn has been popping up on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart this past few weeks. It is currently at #13.

You can keep up with Dave, and follow his tour schedule, online.